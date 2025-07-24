Search icon

24th Jul 2025

Recipe: This saucy take on a New Orleans classic sandwich will transport you to the seaside

Sarah McKenna

Brought to you by Chef Ireland

With crispy prawns coated in breadcrumbs, this sambo feels like a day at the beach.

All summer long, we’ve been cooking up a storm with our pals from Chef Ireland to show you how pantry staples – like Chef Ketchup and Chef Brown Sauce – can form the perfect sandwich base.

The latest recipe in our saucy sandwich belt takes its inspiration from the Prawn Po’Boy – a Louisiana favourite that dates all the way back to 1929.

Our take on the Po’Boy uses an ingredient that’s probably already sitting inside your fridge – Chef Ketchup – as a base for the zesty sauce. Simply add mayonnaise, sweet chilli sauce and lemon plus some crisp veggies for a saucy, satisfying sandwich. After one bite, you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to the sea, thanks to the crispy fish at the heart of this recipe.

Ready to savour bold Irish flavour in every bite? Here’s how you can make this tasty take on a Po’Boy at home.

Crispy Prawn Po’Boy

Ingredients

  • 12 king prawns
  • 50g plain flour
  • 1 medium egg
  • 80g panko breadcrumbs
  • ½ tsp fine salt
  • ½ tsp white pepper
  • 50g shredded cabbage
  • ½ red onion
  • 3 radishes
  • 60g Chef Ketchup
  • 20g mayonnaise
  • 10g sweet chilli sauce
  • 1 lemon (juice only)
  • 2 brioche hot dog buns
  • Chives to garnish
  • Vegetable oil for frying

Method

  • Place the egg, flour and panko into separate bowls. Mix ¼ tsp of both salt and pepper into the egg and ¼ tsp of both salt and pepper into the flour. Mix well.
  • Place the prawns into the flour and coat well. Transfer to the egg mixture. Once coated in the egg, toss in the panko and set aside. Repeat until all prawns are coated.
  • Heat 2 inches of oil in a deep saucepan to high heat to 180C (a cube of bread should turn brown in one minute when dropped in).
  • Add the prawns and fry in two batches until golden brown and crispy. Place on a paper towel to soak up any excess oil.
  • Shred the cabbage using a mandolin and cut the red onion and radish into thin slices. Place in a bowl and dress with the juice of half a lemon.
  • Prepare the sauce by mixing Chef Ketchup, mayonnaise, sweet chilli sauce and the juice from the remaining half of the lemon. Mix well.
  • Slice the brioche bun down the centre. Spread a little sauce directly onto the bread, top with the crunchy salad vegetables, 6 crispy prawns, a drizzle of the tangy sauce and chopped chives.

