Recipe: This saucy take on a New Orleans classic sandwich will transport you to the seaside

All summer long, we’ve been cooking up a storm with our pals from Chef Ireland to show you how pantry staples – like Chef Ketchup and Chef Brown Sauce – can form the perfect sandwich base.

The latest recipe in our saucy sandwich belt takes its inspiration from the Prawn Po’Boy – a Louisiana favourite that dates all the way back to 1929.

Our take on the Po’Boy uses an ingredient that’s probably already sitting inside your fridge – Chef Ketchup – as a base for the zesty sauce. Simply add mayonnaise, sweet chilli sauce and lemon plus some crisp veggies for a saucy, satisfying sandwich. After one bite, you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to the sea, thanks to the crispy fish at the heart of this recipe.

Ready to savour bold Irish flavour in every bite? Here’s how you can make this tasty take on a Po’Boy at home.

Crispy Prawn Po’Boy

Ingredients

12 king prawns

50g plain flour

1 medium egg

80g panko breadcrumbs

½ tsp fine salt

½ tsp white pepper

50g shredded cabbage

½ red onion

3 radishes

60g Chef Ketchup

20g mayonnaise

10g sweet chilli sauce

1 lemon (juice only)

2 brioche hot dog buns

Chives to garnish

Vegetable oil for frying



Method