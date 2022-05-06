RECIPE: Try this tasty and simple Baked Oats breakfast today!

2 cups porridge oats

½ cup pecan nuts

1 tsp baking powder

1 ½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp allspice

½ tsp salt

1 ¾ cups of Avonmore Lactose Free Milk

2 eggs

¼ cup maple syrup

1 tbsp pure vanilla extract

You can change up the recipe by adding any of your favourite fruits, nuts and other ingredients to the above mixture. Some of our favourite combinations include banana and nut butter, grated apple and walnuts, blueberries, raspberries and flaked almonds.

Now that you have your ingredients in order, you're only 6 simple steps away from enjoying this delicious breakfast dish...

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees celsius and lightly grease a baking dish with oil.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, mix together the oats, pecans, baking powder, cinnamon, allspice, and salt. Then pour these into the prepared baking dish.

Step 3

In the same bowl, whisk together the 2 eggs, Avonmore Lactose Free Milk, maple syrup, and vanilla extract.

Step 4

Pour the wet ingredients into the baking dish with the oats. Stir lightly with a fork to ensure all ingredients are combined. This is where you can add in any other ingredient combinations you like!

Step 5

Bake for 40 to 45 minutes until the top is nicely golden and the oat mixture has set. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes, or until texture is fully set.

Step 6

Serve with some natural yoghurt, honey or nut butter.

Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to one week and reheated in an oven or microwave until warm.

It's that easy! Now all that's left to do is sit back and enjoy your delicious and healthy breakfast.

Yummmm...

Avonmore Lactose Free milk - enjoy the taste and goodness of regular milk, without the lactose. Feels Good, Tastes Great!

Find out more about Avonmore Lactose Free HERE.