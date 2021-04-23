Restaurants can now speed up customer orders with this handy online platform

Picture it now, you're back in your favourite beer garden and the sun is shining down. You're absolutely leppin' for some good grub and to get it, all you have to do is tick a few boxes on your phone and voila, your food arrives at your table in due course. Scan a QR code, send your food and drink order to the bar and resume your long-awaited catch-up with your mates.

It would be an understatement to say that restaurants have had to come up with and seek out alternative solutions over the past year. Many eateries have introduced delivery, click & collect, at-home meal kits and more. If anything, the pandemic has proven just how resilient hospitality can be. In fact, this adoption has been so vast that a recent survey by McKinsey found that COVID-19 has accelerated technology uptake by seven years.

This could be a handy solution in terms of managing the volume of new, unique orders coming in, and provides businesses with a plethora of new opportunities.

Goodeats by Goodtill is a new intuitive mobile ordering platform supported by customers' browsers (so there's no need to download any new apps), aimed at helping foodservice businesses cut queues, speed up service and effectively limit any unnecessary customer-staff interaction.

When restaurants reopen, there will obviously have to be certain safety measures in place. With Goodeats, there's a mobile table-ordering service that reduces the staff customer interaction. Flip open your camera, scan the QR code and order your dish, easy!

Easily implemented and accessible, you customers will be able to stay seated without needing to interact directly with staff other than when the food is brought. Not only does this make things extra safe, but it also makes the whole ordering experience more convenient and appealing for the foodies of Dublin. This feature also allows staff to view an order's status, e.g. how long the table has been waiting.

Goodeats integrates with Goodtill's POS system but can run alone as a click and collection system! All you need is an iPad or any android, tablet or laptop and 4G service to easily manage orders through your web browser. Goodeats collection works on any browser to simply manage orders. For the many customers that already use their slick iPad POS, they can manage these orders through their main till system, keeping everything in one place for faster order completion and easier reporting and fewer headaches.

And that's not all. Goodeats is also easily integrated with Deliveroo and Uber Eats. you’ll be able to view your orders from both platforms via a single tablet and react to incoming orders in real-time, minimising human error giving you the ability to manage these orders along with all of your other orders, all in one place.

Plus, they have a handy little QR code feature that allows you to designate a collection point for your customers when completing a click & collect or room service order, again improving Covid safety and customer convenience.

The benefits don't end at the point of sale. Goodtill allows businesses to access key metrics to evaluate business turnover or profit margins.

Want to find out more about how Goodeats can help your business? Head here to find out how to get started!