By Brian Dillon

June 17, 2021 at 5:35pm

Sponsored

Scan The Fox on pint glasses, beer mats, cans, bottle and merch to win prizes

We have teamed up with Orchard Thieves to give you guys the chance to win some amazing prizes. With it being a super interactive and fun way to win some class experiences, we thought we would give you a run-down of exactly how to enter.

So, here's how to get involved:

  • STEP 1: Head to Scanthefox.com on your smartphone (don’t worry your camera will automatically open).
  • STEP 2: Use that camera to scan any Orchard Thieves fox. On a beer mat, glass, can, packaging…even the fox on this page!
  • STEP 3: Win prizes.

Yes, it's that simple. Some of the prizes on offer include festival tickets, an unreal Copper Face Jacks experience and some lovely Orchard Thieves merchandise (cooler bag, bucket hat, cider koozie and tote bag).

Make sure to head to Scanthefox.com to get involved.

Still not following? You can also check out the below video to find out exactly how it works!

 

Brought to you by Orchard Thieves. 

