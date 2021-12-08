Schweppes is putting the fizz into Christmas by giving you a complimentary G&T on your next night out!

By Lovin' Media

December 8, 2021 at 4:19pm

Sponsored

Who doesn't love a complimentary Schweppes G&T?

With Christmas fast approaching, we're sure you have plenty of festive plans in the pipeline.

Meet-ups with friends and family are all on the horizon over the next few weeks and, if you'd like to grab yourself a free drink on your next night out, we've got some good news...

To put the fizz back into Christmas, Schweppes are inviting you to kickstart your Christmas celebrations with a FREE Gin & Tonic on them.

To make sure you have a very Merry Schweppesmas, they're giving away complementary Schweppes Gin & Tonics in participating bars across Dublin, Cork, Galway and Belfast in the lead-up to Christmas.

So, if you find yourself on a night out in any of these counties between 22 November and 20 December, here's how you can claim your free drink:

  • Sign up on for your complimentary drink on anyexcuse.com. You can sign up HERE if you're in the Republic Of Ireland or HERE if you're in Northern Ireland.
  • Then, you'll get a digital coupon for your FREE Schweppes G&T sent to your Any Excuse wallet
  • When you're out in one of the participating bars, just show your digital coupon to the bar staff and they'll take it from there!

And just like that, you'll be able to get your hands on a free Schweppes G&T on your next night out, to help you make the most of the festive season.

Intrigued? You can claim your free Schweppes G&T here (ROI) or here (NI).

As the country’s best-loved mixer, Schweppes has over 200 years of experience creating sensational tonic waters and mixers. In 1783, Jacob Schweppe created the first carbonated tonic water and since then the brand has introduced a variety of new flavours that continue to excite consumers, including Slimline Elderflower Tonic Water. For more information, click HERE.

Please drink responsibly and continue to follow all public health guidelines regarding Covid-19.

