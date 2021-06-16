If there's one thing we're desperate for after the past year, it's a proper adventure! The spontaneous trips, the fresh air and the unbelievable sights; just hook it to our veins! So on that note, we thought we would go through seven amazing staycation locations for outdoor lovers.

Whether it's a hike up one of the most beautiful peaks in Ireland or a dip along the Wild Atlantic Way, there are so many unreal staycation locations for outdoor lovers on this little island we call home.

We have teamed up with Orchard Thieves, who are giving away some unbelievable prizes this summer, to get you hyped about all of the amazing adventures summer has to offer this year. Each month, they are giving away exciting prizes for you to enjoy this summer like no other. This month, you can win your very own Orchard Thieves Summer Kit with basically everything you need for your next spontaneous adventure. The pack includes a cooler bag, bucket hat, cider koozie and tote bag. Basically, it's everything you need for your next spontaneous adventure.

How do you win? Head over to ScanTheFox.com on your phone to check out their new platform which allows your phone camera to scan the Orchard Thieves fox logo wherever you see it (a beer mat, Orchard Thieves cans, multipacks.. even here on this page, just scroll down).

With that in mind, here are seven amazing staycation locations for outdoor lovers.

Waterford

Waterford City is amazing, but if you're in the area for some outdoor fun, breathtaking sights and unforgettable experiences, there is also the Waterford Greenway.

Cumshingaun Lake is perhaps one of the most insta-worthy spots in Ireland. And don't forget to check out the Copper Coast!

Killarney, Kerry

Between the breathtaking views along this part of the Wild Atlantic Way and the fabulous walks in Killarney National Park, there is no shortage of untouched nature to soak in here.

Slieve League, Donegal

Donegal is a world of its own, with some of the most dramatically rugged and insanely beautiful landscapes in Ireland and dare I say it, around the world. Slieve League is the ultimate proof of that. Standing atop these cliffs gives you a sense that you are on some far-off remote island that has never been visited before.

West Cork

Cork, in general, is an absolutely glorious county and the craic in Cork City is great. But perhaps the best thing about the kingdom is West Cork, with its scenic coastline shaped by the mighty Atlantic waves and outdoor activities such as hikes along Mizen Head and Sheep's Head, moonlight kayaking and Schull Sea Safari, to name just a few.

County Clare

I mean, do we need to explain this one? You have the infamous Cliffs of Moher, The Burren and Aillwee Caves. Grab your adventure pack, take to the road and get ready for the most magnificent scenes in this unique corner of the world. Kilkee Cliff is also definitely worth a visit.

Wexford

Naturally, Wexford is a popular spot for Dubs on staycation. With a group of mates, it's absolutely stellar, with the array of gorgeous beaches for you guys to spend your days. Plus, there is Hook Lighthouse which will have your insta game on fire, sea cave kayaking, Cahore Cliff Walk, Saltee Islands and so much more.

Carrick-On-Shannon

Ready to take to the water? Carrick-On-Shannon offers the opportunity to cruise down Ireland's longest river in your very own rented boat. Can you imagine the CRAIC you and your mates would have? Staying on a boat for a few days is by far one of the best experiences in this area, but there is also the Leitrim Surf Company who will help you get your fix of adrenaline.

So, what are you waiting for? We hope this has inspired you guys to experience the spontaneous adventures and glorious adrenaline rushes we have all been missing this past year. Don’t forget to give yourself the chance to win this exclusive prize including a cooler bag, bucket, cider koozie and tote bag. Simply:

Head to Scanthefox.com on your smartphone.

It will ask you to open your camera to scan any Orchard Thieves fox. Once your camera opens, scan the fox on an Orchard Thieves can, pint glass, beer mat or even the fox on this site below.

Win this exclusive Summer merch kit to enjoy outdoors!

Keep your eyes peeled across our website to follow the fox as we’ll have a few foxes of our own popping up. If you haven’t won the kit, you’ll still be in with a chance to win the ultimate VIP experience in Coppers for you and 20 mates when clubs can reopen.

Make sure to head here to find out more and scan the fox!

Please drink responsibly.

Brought to you by Orchard Thieves.