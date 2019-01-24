Seven Life Lessons We Learned From JLo's New Movie Second Act

Have you ever left a film feeling like a female boss?

With Dry January in full swing and the weather being bitterly cold, it can be so easy to become a hermit and retreat to your couch every evening after work.

Well, it's time to shake things up a little bit. Have an almighty catch-up with your besties.

So go on - ring 'em up, grab a bag of buttery popcorn and get ready for a giggle at the movies.

Last week we headed to the premiere of JLo's new movie Second Act.

From ‘Jenny From The Block’ to ‘Maid In Manhattan’, JLo has always been the ultimate boss lady. Her latest film is no different and is sure to have you and the girls in stitches!

In Second Act, JLo stars as Maya Vargas, a discount store worker who dreams of only one thing for her 43rd birthday - a big promotion. After all, she's put some serious work in. Problem is, she never got her college degree and in the eyes of her employer, someone with such an education deserves the role.

After a creative CV overhaul, Maya lands a high flying role at a top Manhattan cosmetics firm, and sets out to prove that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts, and it's never too late for a Second Act.

It's all about female empowerment - how you can achieve anything if you put your mind to it.

Here's seven life lessons we learned from Second Act:

1.Dance before work - you'll feel FIERCE

One of our favourite scenes in the entire film is Maya's first day of work at her new job.

Her friends show up to make breakfast and a spontaneous Salt-N-Pepa dance party breaks out in the kitchen. Almost everyone in the audience was bopping along with a smile on their face.

2. Your Gals Always Have Your Back

Maya's friends are a huge part of her life.

They're always there to support her, act the part when she needs them and encourage her to make the right choices (even if she's not ready to make them).

They love her unconditionally and are there to help her along her rocky journey.

3. Honesty Is The Best Policy

When Maya is deceptive in job interviews, relationships and family situations she finds herself in a bit of a pickle and feeling lost.

As soon as she starts being honest, things start going right and situations improve.

Honesty is always the best policy.

4. Support Your Competition

One of the biggest lessons in this film is that supporting your competition can actually benefit everyone involved. You'll be happier, more motivated and even if you lose out in the competition, you'll still finish your project feeling inspired and motivated.

5. Family Is Everything

The most important things in life aren't an expensive outfit, a big apartment or a flashy job - family really is... everything.

6. Pursue Your Passions

Go after those dreams, you can do it!

7. The Only Thing That's Stopping You Is... You

Jlo said:

“You can always reinvent. You can always make a change. You can always keep growing and to me that message has so much relevance for everybody, but especially for women.”

We couldn't agree with her more!

So go on, round up the troops and hit the cinema as Second Act is out on January 25.



You won't regret it!

Book tickets here.

READ MORE: Datin Dublin: Is The Ramen Bar A Good Place For A Date?