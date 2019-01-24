Sponsored

Seven Life Lessons We Learned From JLo's New Movie Second Act

Dream big!

Second Unit 09290 R

Have you ever left a film feeling like a female boss?

With Dry January in full swing and the weather being bitterly cold, it can be so easy to become a hermit and retreat to your couch every evening after work.

Well, it's time to shake things up a little bit. Have an almighty catch-up with your besties.

So go on - ring 'em up, grab a bag of buttery popcorn and get ready for a giggle at the movies.

Last week we headed to the premiere of JLo's new movie Second Act.

From ‘Jenny From The Block’ to ‘Maid In Manhattan’, JLo has always been the ultimate boss lady. Her latest film is no different and is sure to have you and the girls in stitches!

In Second Act, JLo stars as Maya Vargas, a discount store worker who dreams of only one thing for her 43rd birthday - a big promotion. After all, she's put some serious work in. Problem is, she never got her college degree and in the eyes of her employer, someone with such an education deserves the role.

After a creative CV overhaul, Maya lands a high flying role at a top Manhattan cosmetics firm, and sets out to prove that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts, and it's never too late for a Second Act.

It's all about female empowerment - how you can achieve anything if you put your mind to it.

Here's seven life lessons we learned from Second Act:

1.Dance before work - you'll feel FIERCE

One of our favourite scenes in the entire film is Maya's first day of work at her new job.

Her friends show up to make breakfast and a spontaneous Salt-N-Pepa dance party breaks out in the kitchen. Almost everyone in the audience was bopping along with a smile on their face.

via GIPHY

2. Your Gals Always Have Your Back

Maya's friends are a huge part of her life.

They're always there to support her, act the part when she needs them and encourage her to make the right choices (even if she's not ready to make them).

They love her unconditionally and are there to help her along her rocky journey.

via GIPHY

3. Honesty Is The Best Policy

When Maya is deceptive in job interviews, relationships and family situations she finds herself in a bit of a pickle and feeling lost.

As soon as she starts being honest, things start going right and situations improve.

Honesty is always the best policy.

Screen Shot 2019 01 21 At 09 50 58

4. Support Your Competition

One of the biggest lessons in this film is that supporting your competition can actually benefit everyone involved. You'll be happier, more motivated and even if you lose out in the competition, you'll still finish your project feeling inspired and motivated.

Screen Shot 2019 01 21 At 09 50 02

5. Family Is Everything

The most important things in life aren't an expensive outfit, a big apartment or a flashy job - family really is... everything.

via GIPHY

6. Pursue Your Passions

Go after those dreams, you can do it!

via GIPHY

7. The Only Thing That's Stopping You Is... You

Jlo said:

“You can always reinvent. You can always make a change. You can always keep growing and to me that message has so much relevance for everybody, but especially for women.”

We couldn't agree with her more!

Screen Shot 2019 01 21 At 09 50 39

So go on, round up the troops and hit the cinema as Second Act is out on January 25.

You won't regret it!

Book tickets here.

READ MORE: Datin Dublin: Is The Ramen Bar A Good Place For A Date?

Lovin Admin

Written By

Lovin Admin

Comments

Sponsored

Read More in Sponsored
Seven Life Lessons We Learned From JLo's New Movie Second Act
Seven Life Lessons We Learned From JLo's New Movie Second Act
If You're Buying A Home You Won't Want To Miss This Event
If You're Buying A Home You Won't Want To Miss This Event
Get All The Laughs Without The Booze On This Date Night With A Difference
Get All The Laughs Without The Booze On This Date Night With A Difference
This Pop-Up Is Everything For Anyone Doing Dry January
This Pop-Up Is Everything For Anyone Doing Dry January
Ten Things You’ll Only Know If You’re Doing Dry January
Ten Things You’ll Only Know If You’re Doing Dry January
Attention First Time Buyers! This Event Is Your One-Stop-Shop To Buying Your First Home
Attention First Time Buyers! This Event Is Your One-Stop-Shop To Buying Your First Home
Pure Brew Announce Last Minute Rave In Dublin
Pure Brew Announce Last Minute Rave In Dublin
Fancy Some Friday Feelings All Week Long?
Fancy Some Friday Feelings All Week Long?
Livin Dublin: Five Homes in D11 That Are Perfect For First Time Buyers
Livin Dublin: Five Homes in D11 That Are Perfect For First Time Buyers
Kick Off Dry January Right With This Deadly Pure Brew Weekend
Kick Off Dry January Right With This Deadly Pure Brew Weekend
Dry January Is Here And Pure Brew Has Your Back
Dry January Is Here And Pure Brew Has Your Back
First Time Doing Dry January? Ten Booze Free Things To Do That Are Actually Fun
First Time Doing Dry January? Ten Booze Free Things To Do That Are Actually Fun
These Are The Official Top 30 Most Hashtagged Places In Dublin By Amount Of Posts
News

These Are The Official Top 30 Most Hashtagged Places In Dublin By Amount Of Posts
"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing" - What This Woman Witnessed On The Bus To Town Will Put You Off Your Dinner
Dublin

"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing" - What This Woman Witnessed On The Bus To Town Will Put You Off Your Dinner
Gardaí Have Issued An Update After A Fatal Collision On The M50 Today
News

Gardaí Have Issued An Update After A Fatal Collision On The M50 Today
Former Lord Mayor Says That Dublin's Football Team "Are More Popular Than Jesus Christ"
News

Former Lord Mayor Says That Dublin's Football Team "Are More Popular Than Jesus Christ"

Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month
Dublin

Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month
From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
News

From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
Food and Drink

Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
Flying Tiger Is Selling Everything For Just €2 This Weekend
Lifestyle

Flying Tiger Is Selling Everything For Just €2 This Weekend

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group