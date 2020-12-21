Anyone for a spin? Here are seven scenic spots in Dublin to drive to this weekend.

What makes Dublin such a special city is the unique blend of urban vibes and natural beauty.

After everything that's happened (and didn't happen) this year, we have some serious pent up energy. We're itching to explore, discover and rediscover the best that the fair city has to offer. So it's time to look forward to the good times that 2021 will consist of.

Without further ado, here are seven scenic spots in Dublin to drive to this weekend, no matter where you are in the city.

Howth Head Summit

Although this is a beautiful spot no matter what time of the day you decide to venture out here, it's particularly tranquil at night. Grab yourself a coffee (or an ice cream) in the village and drive up to the summit, park the car and take in the views of Dublin Bay and South Dublin.

Watching planes take off at the Airport

Like birdwatching, but with planes. Just off the old airport road, you'll find plane-spotting enthusiasts parked up by the mounds at the perimeter fence to watch planes take off and land.

Dollymount Strand/Bull Island

Driving up the long stretch of road jutting out from Raheny into the Irish Sea, you'll have some stellar views of Poolbeg and the Docklands to your right. Continuing on, you'll be able to park on the beach, maybe getting the chance to watch some kite surfers and take in views of the city to the right and endless stretches of sand and dunes to the left. The sunsets here are spectacular.

Malahide Estuary

Even though it's a short journey outside of the city, driving through the bustling village of Malahide makes you feel like you're on a little staycation. Between the cafes, ice cream parlours and takeaways, there are loads of spots to grab a bite before parking at Malahide beach and taking in the scenic views.

Clontarf Promenade

The best thing about Dublin's rugged and somewhat wonky coastline is that you get a totally different view depending on where you go. Parking up at the promenade ni Clontarf, you'll be able to watch the boats go by and the goings-on of East Point and Dublin Port.

Portmarnock Beach

Along the Strand Road, there are plenty of places to park. Since it's perched above the beach, it provides a wonderful vantage point to look down onto Velvet Strand (arguably one of the prettiest beaches in Dublin) and beyond to Howth Head.

Howth Harbour

While Howth Summit gives you steller views from up above, the glistening night lights of Howth are just as pretty from down below, particularly from the pier.

Which scenic spot in Dublin will you be heading to first?

