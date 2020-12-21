Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Seven scenic spots in Dublin to drive to this weekend

By Brian Dillon

December 21, 2020 at 5:26pm

Sponsored

Share:

Anyone for a spin? Here are seven scenic spots in Dublin to drive to this weekend.

What makes Dublin such a special city is the unique blend of urban vibes and natural beauty.

After everything that's happened (and didn't happen) this year, we have some serious pent up energy. We're itching to explore, discover and rediscover the best that the fair city has to offer. So it's time to look forward to the good times that 2021 will consist of.

Without further ado, here are seven scenic spots in Dublin to drive to this weekend, no matter where you are in the city.

Howth Head Summit

Although this is a beautiful spot no matter what time of the day you decide to venture out here, it's particularly tranquil at night. Grab yourself a coffee (or an ice cream) in the village and drive up to the summit, park the car and take in the views of Dublin Bay and South Dublin.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gavin Doyle (@gav_doyle)

Watching planes take off at the Airport

Like birdwatching, but with planes. Just off the old airport road, you'll find plane-spotting enthusiasts parked up by the mounds at the perimeter fence to watch planes take off and land.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel (@danielppky)

Dollymount Strand/Bull Island

Driving up the long stretch of road jutting out from Raheny into the Irish Sea, you'll have some stellar views of Poolbeg and the Docklands to your right. Continuing on, you'll be able to park on the beach, maybe getting the chance to watch some kite surfers and take in views of the city to the right and endless stretches of sand and dunes to the left. The sunsets here are spectacular.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blake's Fortune (@blakesfortune)

Malahide Estuary

Even though it's a short journey outside of the city, driving through the bustling village of Malahide makes you feel like you're on a little staycation. Between the cafes, ice cream parlours and takeaways, there are loads of spots to grab a bite before parking at Malahide beach and taking in the scenic views.

 

Clontarf Promenade

The best thing about Dublin's rugged and somewhat wonky coastline is that you get a totally different view depending on where you go. Parking up at the promenade ni Clontarf, you'll be able to watch the boats go by and the goings-on of East Point and Dublin Port.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @harukiboy

Portmarnock Beach

Along the Strand Road, there are plenty of places to park. Since it's perched above the beach, it provides a wonderful vantage point to look down onto Velvet Strand (arguably one of the prettiest beaches in Dublin) and beyond to Howth Head.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nico Bazan (@_nico.bazan)

Howth Harbour

While Howth Summit gives you steller views from up above, the glistening night lights of Howth are just as pretty from down below, particularly from the pier.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Be.tography (@be.tography)

Which scenic spot in Dublin will you be heading to first?

Teaming up with Dacia to celebrate the Dacia Duster, we're excited to jump in this SUV and rediscover the scenic magic Dublin has to offer.

The Dacia Duster is an affordable SUV that redefines the essentials of driving. With low rate finance from their own Dacia Bank, you can avail of 0% APR Finance on the Duster Prestige and 3 Months Deferred Payments giving your pocket a break after the Christmas splurge. Offer only available until 31st January 2021. Affordable, no-nonsense and all the essentials you need in a new SUV. Ideal!

Find out more here.

Sponsored By
Visit our website
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Instagram
Share:

Latest articles

PICS: The Luke Kelly statue has shown its support for Dublin's successful GAA teams

Little girl's brilliant letter to Dublin Airport is the wholesome content we need today

Dublin pub 'infuriated' as reports suggest closures to remain in place until March

Happy Out confirm they won't be opening on Christmas Day in a break with tradition

You may also love

Here are the class Irish acts playing the Jameson Connects

It's the history that makes The Liberties so special: Locals tell us why

Jameson is back with another incredible virtual gig this festive season

Eight delicious and unique places to go for food, coffee and a Christmas tipple this festive season

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.