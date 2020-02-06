Six glorious Dublin pizzas to order this weekend

These Dublin pizzas are sure to satisfy your cravings this weekend.

Listen, we got through January. We deserve a treat, dammit.

We're already dreaming about sitting in this weekend, sticking Love Island on the telly and ordering ourselves a pure BEAUTY of a pizza to munch on.

Whether it's a night in with your boo, a gals/lads night or a simple night in with me, myself and I, these Dublin pizzas are pure stun.

We've teamed up with Just Eat to inspire your pizza order this weekend!

Base Wood Fire Pizza

This stuff is something else (insert multiple fire emojis).

With locations in Terenure, Ballsbridge, Lucan, Drumcondra, Stillorgan, Castleknock and Glenageary, it's safe to say the people of Dublin are already pretty obsessed with the pizza from Base.

Our picks? Well, it's hard to choose. But we would definitely have to recommend the Diablo pizza with a tomato base, fresh mozzarella, garlic oil, chorizo, pepperoni, jalapenos, fresh basil and chillis.

Or, the Ruspante with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, smoked chicken, gorgonzola, taleggio, roasted red onions and fresh basil.

Honestly, there is so much pizza goodness available from Base Wood Fire Pizza.

Dollard & Co

Ah now, we simply could not leave this one off the list of fab Dublin pizzas.

If you've passed this spot on Wellington Quay, you have probably seen them prep this pizza right in front of you and dreamt about enjoying one. Well, why not?

Treat yourself to a simple Mozzarella Pizza, or maybe a DOUBLE Pepperoni Pizza. Or, go mad with a New York Buffalo Chicken Pizza or a Sweet Potato, Smoked Scarmoza & Crispy Pancetta Pizza.

You'll also be able to get yourself some other tasty bits such as gorgeous pasta or even some vegan flatbread.

Rua Wood Fire Pizza

There are some class deals available when you order Rua Wood Fire Pizza through Just Eat. You'll get yourself a massive Mega Deal for €50 which includes four large pizzas and two portions of chips (ideal for a night in watching Love Island with your pals). Or, go for the Movie Night deal which includes any 12" pizza, one side, one garlic bread or fries and four drinks.

Now, onto the pizza itself. Their Funghi Pizza (San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Milano salami, wild mushrooms and truffle oil) is fab.

Their Hellfire Pizza (San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Spanish chorizo, pepperoni, mix chillies and jalapeños) is ideal for those who like a little spice.

And their starters are just as good. Definitely get yourself a side of Italian-Style Meatballs or Bruschetta.

Apache

Being a mega-popular pizza spot with locations all over Dublin, the eating is seriously good when you order from Apache.

There are some class meal deals that are perfect for couples and groups of mates, such as their Double Dipper Meal with two large pizzas and two medium chicken sides (dippers, popcorn chicken or wings).

So, what pizza should you get? Well, my recommendation would be the Wigwammer Pizza which comes with premium double-decker pepperoni and double extra 100% mozzarella. Or, the Apache Special Pizza, which comes with premium pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, peppers, fresh sweetcorn, extra cheese and Caribbean pineapple, is also mouth-watering.

Uno Pizza

Located in Rathmines, this spot has some of the most exciting Dublin pizzas, in my opinion.

Try their Siciliana Pizza topped with fior di latte, black olives, capers, anchovies and oregano. Or, opt for the Prosciutto Funghi topped with fior di latte, cotto ham and mushrooms.

And of course, you'll have to get yourself some delicious sides. Order some Chilli Focaccia with garlic, chilli and parmigiano reggiano, or some Focaccia with Mortadella.

Papa John's

And now, we finish with some of the most straight-forwardly delicious Dublin pizzas. No notions about this place.

Papa John's has absolutely loads of restaurants around the city from which you can order some class pizza.

They serve up some classic pizzas such as Hawaiian BBQ, Margherita, The Mexican, The Manhattan and the American Hot.

Or, you can choose from their wide range of toppings to create your own. Personally, I put jalapenos, peppers and sweetcorn on mine. Trust me guys, it's fab.

They have some pretty deadly deals that are ideal for a night in with pals, such as their 12" Pizza Double Deal (Any two 12" medium pizzas with four toppings) for €28.95 or The Big Meal Deal (Any 14" pizza, one portion of wedges or two portions of regular fries, four chocolate fondant cookies and a large bottle of drink).

I bet you're hungry for some of these Dublin pizzas now, aren't you?

G'wan, you and your mates should treat yourself to the ultimate night in with a delicious takeaway and some quality reality TV on the telly.

But if you're not in the market for pizza this weekend, then why not opt for Thai, Mexican or Indian? Or, get yourself a gloriously messy kebab.

