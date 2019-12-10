Slick new Dublin hotel offering unreal nights out this Christmas

If any of you are like me and tend to leave things on the long finger, you'll be familiar with that panicked feeling you experience when you realise you were supposed to organise the festive night out for you and your mates... weeks ago. But there are still plenty of ultra-fab, fun and festive experiences on offer. You just have to know where to look, such as this super stylish new Dublin hotel: Marlin Hotel Dublin.

Since it opened earlier this year, Marlin Hotel Dublin has proven itself to be a faaaaabulous addition to the city.

It oozes style, from its interesting sculptures to its beautiful event spaces, modern rooms, slick bar and gorgeous restaurant. Its ground floor, which was specially designed for socialising, is where it's happening this Christmas.

And while I could spend hours and hours telling you about why this hotel is so stylish, we are here for one main purpose this time. And that's festive eating and drinking.

Their festive dining options include finger food for €13 per person or bowls from €15 per person. Expect spicy wings, beef sliders, halloumi fries and vegetarian spring rolls.

Or, you can opt for a sit-down lunch or dinner from €25 per person, with delicious dishes like mulled wine braised beef or lighter options like sea bass with braised samphire.

Plus, their desserts are not to be ignored. Salted caramel brownie, lemon and lime posset and mascarpone cheesecake all feature on the menu.

Over the festive period, there is also Christmas pudding with brandy anglaise and Belgian chocolate and clementine cheesecake. Are you drooling yet?

And the delicious fun doesn't end there as the hotel bar also serves up some gorgeous cocktails made with fine Irish and world spirits, created by their master mixologists. They also have a selection of gorgeous organic wines, local craft brews and Irish classics.

And of course, it wouldn't be a festive night out if there wasn't prosecco on offer!

The hotel itself is made up of 300 high-tech modern bedrooms.

Their Cosy King rooms start at €179 per night and feature a luxury 2m x 2m custom sized bed, a 43” HD Smart TV with Google Chrome cast connectivity, high-speed broadband, mood lighting, a Bluetooth speaker, air conditioning, a media hub with automated privacy and electronic blackout blinds.

Meanwhile, their executive rooms start at €215 per night and their suites, some of which are interconnecting, start from €279.

So if you're still stuck for Christmas present ideas, I think I may have just solved your dilemma...

And the morning after, you can delve into a leisurely breakfast before hanging out in their lobby area which is fully kitted out with a games area, music zone and library.

Or, you could even head to the hotel's 24-hour gym.

You can book packages for all of your Christmas socialising needs with some including overnight stays.

Whether you're enjoying a pint in the heated outdoor terrace, sipping a cocktail in the chic library setting or dining as part of a large group in the beautifully decorated indoor garden, there is something for everyone at this spot.

To find out more and to book your party at this slick new Dublin hotel, you can head to the hotel's website.