29th Oct 2024

Slow down and celebrate simple pleasures as Birra Moretti’s La Terrazza Segreta hits up Dublin and Galway

Sarah McKenna

Brought to you by Birra Moretti. Over 18s only. Please drink responsibly.

Three dreamy evenings celebrating the relaxed Italian lifestyle are hitting up a city near you.

Between lengthy commutes, life admin and work stress, it’s not always easy to take a moment for ourselves and indulge in some of life’s simple pleasures – great food, a laugh shared between friends, a moment to relax.

To help us pause and enjoy the moment, Birra Moretti are inviting Dubliners and Galwegians to leave the hustle and bustle of daily life behind by stepping into La Terrazza Segreta, a pop-up experience that translates to The Secret Terrace, which will be coming to two iconic venues in Dublin and one beloved Galway pub this month.

Step into NoLita on 6th November, O’Regan’s on 20th November and Galway’s An Púcán on 28th November and enjoy an evening celebrating the relaxed Italian lifestyle. Set some time aside from your busy schedule to pop in and soak up the cosy, welcoming atmosphere. Marvel at the brick and wood interior and then settle down on the long tables, which are ideal for socialising.

What’s on the menu, you ask? With Birra Moretti calling the shots at La Terrazza Segreta, you can expect delicious Italian cooking and the chance to enjoy a cold refreshing beer. A live pop-up Italian band will also be tasked with providing an authentic Italian soundtrack to the evening.

On top of stealing a moment for yourself and your friends, one La Terrazza Segreta attendee will win a trip for them and three friends to Mount Druid on 23 November for Birra Moretti’s A Day To Remember Experience.

You can read more about that competition right here.

In the meantime, come see La Terrazza Segreta for yourself at NoLita on 6th November, O’Regans on 20th November and Galway’s An Púcán on 28th November. Pop the details in the diary, gather your mates and look forward to a relaxed evening with great Italian food. Tickets are free but limited and you can secure them right here.

Brought to you by Birra Moretti. Over 18s only. Please drink responsibly.

