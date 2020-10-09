Smithfield Square has turned into an outdoor plaza to support local businesses

Spearheaded by Dublin City Council, Smithfield Square has been turned into an outdoor plaza full to the brim with dining opportunities so that people can eat outside and continue to support the businesses in the area.

Now more than ever, it is important to support local businesses who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Because of this, eight businesses at Smithfield Square have come together to ensure that Dubliners can still enjoy what the area has to offer while also sticking to Level 3 restrictions.

Third Space, Boojum, Oscar’s, Fresh, Spark’s Bistro, Christophe’s, Generator and Urbanity have teamed up to turn Smithfield Square into an outdoor plaza with 120 seats for dining outside.

Sean Mullan, the owner of Third Space, said:

‘The partnership has been hugely beneficial for Third Space, especially with the latest Covid-19 restrictions in place. We employ a team of eleven people and without the partnership, we would have had to consider temporary redundancies. Third Space has been part of the Smithfield community for the last eight and a half years and it’s fantastic to see local businesses and Dublin City Council rallying together during these particularly challenging times to support each other."

Not only does it give locals and people visiting the area the opportunity to enjoy eating out, but it also helps to support the local businesses and the 50+ hospitality staff they collectively employ (which is even more of a reason to enjoy this new initiative).

Those who have come together to create the outdoor plaza are also busy getting it ready for the winter months so we can enjoy it for the rest of 2020 and beyond.

Government guidelines are also strictly followed at the plaza, with sufficient space for social distancing. The wonderful management and staff of each of these businesses are taking all of the necessary steps to ensure that we are safe when visiting, by regularly cleaning spaces and surfaces and wearing appropriate PPE.