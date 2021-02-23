Close

'Star' is coming to Disney+ and we'll be able to binge loads of our favourite shows

By Brian Dillon

February 23, 2021 at 8:57am

I've been waiting for the day I can again binge some of the best shows from the past few decades. And that day is here, my friends. Because Star is coming to Disney+ in February and loads of our favourite shows are going to be available on the service. 

After months of enjoying some class content on Disney+ (I've been enjoying the endless Marvel and Star Wars), there is even more on the way. A whole new world of entertainment is landing on the platform on February 23!

Star will be a fully integrated part of Disney+ and will have its own brand tile on the platform. It will house a wide array of series, movies and originals from the company's renowned television and film studios that will hugely increase the content catalogue already available on Disney+.

So, what will be available to watch? Guys, there's so much. Some of the best series from the past few decades will come to the platform such as 24, Grey’s Anatomy, Family Guy, Modern Family and Scandal, to name just a few. In terms of movies, there are some unreal classics and blockbusters that will become available like The Favourite, Die Hard 2, and The Devil Wears Prada.

The service will also launch with a number of original series including crime thriller Big Sky from visionary storyteller David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Undoing) and Solar Opposites, co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (ex writer's assistant on Rick & Morty).

With the arrival of Star, Disney+ will be home to even more content for the whole family. Whether you're having a night in with the other half or want to binge on some great series with your housemates, there will be a seriously impressive array of choice for you. And of course, there are the incredible movies and shows that are perfect for those rainy Saturday afternoons with the whole family.

Star will land on Disney+ for Irish subscribers on Tuesday, February 23. And if you haven't signed up yet, you can do so here.

