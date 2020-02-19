There are certain parts of Dublin that are so culturally rich that they make for an unreal escape for a few days. A staycation in Smithfield is ideal for just that.

Being one of the city's quirkiest and ever-changing areas, it's actually quite difficult to sum up the sheer amount of class experiences to have around this neck of the woods. But hey, I'll try my best.

Hanging out/staying at The Hendrick

In terms of places to stay around the area, The Hendrick is an absolutely fantastic shout.

First of all, the hotel was actually named Ireland's first hotel to achieve Gold in LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) which means it has been recognised for its innovations in sustainable operations.

Plus, it's Ireland's first street art hotel with more than 260 pieces of art. Maser, James Earley, Aches and Joe Caslin are some of the biggest names that have artworks hanging throughout. It's far from your bog-standard hotel stay.

The Hendrick acts as an ideal base camp for all of your exploring during your staycation in Dublin 7. The hotel's rooms are kitted out with slick and edgy interiors and SUPER comfy beds, while the Hendrick Bar serves up class cocktails and absolute tunes.

Breakfast at Third Space

For some proper tasty breakfast grub and great coffee during your little break, Third Space is the spot to head.

They serve up classic sambos like Cheese Toasties and Tuna Melts as well as a gorgeous Full Irish Breakfast, Granola and Porridge. The ideal fuel for your exciting day of activities in Smithfield.

What is perhaps the most special thing about this spot is the atmosphere. Set up in 2012 as a third space (not a living or working space), it acts as a community hub that is super welcoming to everyone who walks in the door.

Plus, they share their surplus income with local community benefiting projects.

Distance from The Hendrick Hotel: two minutes

Head to Jameson Bow Distillery

Probably one of the main attractions of this place, Jameson Bow Distillery is a class experience, whether you consider yourself a connoisseur of whiskey or not.

Having been operating for over 200 years, this place is stooped in history and there is a wide range of experiences to be had.

You can try your hand at making tasty cocktails using whiskies from the Jameson family. Or, why not take part in a whiskey blending class? Or, you can learn all about the distillery's historical significance in Dublin during a 40-minute guided tour.

Distance from The Hendrick Hotel: three minutes

Soup and toasties at McGettigans Pub

Soup and a toastie really has become a proper Dublin tradition. And McGettigan's in Smithfield do it excellently.

While other spots around the city will charge you an arm and a leg for this simple combo, McGettigan's have no notions about them.

And the venue has an incredible atmosphere when it gets later: a proper Irish pub.

Distance from The Hendrick Hotel: one minute

Games and dinner at Token

Token is by far one of the most uniquely fun places to spend an evening in Dublin. And a staycation in Smithfield is the perfect excuse to hang out here and unleash your inner child with all of the arcade games

This spot serves up some delicious American-style burgers, tacos, hot dogs and fries as well as stunning cocktails.

If you enjoy gaming or you just want to have a different kind of night out, this place has to be on your list of things to do during your break.

Distance from The Hendrick Hotel: one minute

Dinner at Grano Italian

If you're in the market for some delicious Italian grub during your staycation in Smithfield, Grano Italian will have you sorted.

Sourcing their ingredients from small Italian food and wine suppliers, it's safe to say that it's some of the most authentic Italian food in the city.

The restaurant was even selected for the Michelin Guide 2020.

Distance from The Hendrick Hotel: six minutes

Check out the Street Art

If there is one spot in the city that's known for its incredible pieces of street art, then it's Smithfield.

Honestly, it's only natural that a street art hotel went into the area.

What is fantastic about street art in this area is that it's ever-changing. So if you think you've seen it already, I can almost guarantee there will be at least one new thought-provoking piece of art for you to gawk at.

Distance from The Hendrick hotel: zero minutes

Enjoy a pint in one of the local pubs

If you're fancying a pint of the black stuff during your staycation in Smithfield, then this is the place for it. It is said that they pour one of the best ones in Dublin.

And they also serve up some delicious pizza. Honestly, is there a better combo than pizza and a pint?

But that's not your only option on the area. You'll find an incredible atmosphere in spots like Oscars Cafe Bar, Dice Bar and The Cobblestone.

Distance from The Hendrick Hotel: between one and four minutes

Head over to the Guinness Storehouse

The Guinness Storehouse isn't just an incredible experience for tourists visiting from abroad. There's a lot to be said for acting the tourist in your own city.

With a whole seven floors of fun to experience all topped off by the insane views of Dublin on their gravity bar, you simply can't miss out on this.

The Guinness Storehouse offers various tours and experiences such as learning how to pour a perfect pint of Guinness, multi-sensory tasting journeys and fabulous dining opportunities in their Brewers' Dining Hall and the 1837 Bar and Brasserie.

Distance from The Hendrick Hotel: 15 minutes

Head for a feed at Wuff

This bistro serves up unreal breakfast, lunch and dinner. No matter what time of the day you head along, you'll be sorted with unreal food.

For breakfast, order yourself some Chorizo Eggs Benedict or a wholesome Full Irish. For lunch, you can get yourself Eggs Florentine or some Jerk Chicken Salad.

Then for dinner, they serve up some delectable dishes like 10oz Rib-Eye Steak, Pan-Fried Fillet of Hake and Crispy Golden Beer Battered Fish with Twice Cooked Chips.

Also, their wine and cocktail menu is pretty attractive.

Distance from The Hendrick Hotel: two minutes

Explore Phoenix Park/Dublin Zoo

Being the largest urban park in Europe, it's no surprise that Phoenix Park offers hours of exploration and discovery.

It goes without saying that Dublin Zoo is one of the best days out in the city, while there are also hours-worth of walking paths and trails in the park.

Admire the pure beauty of the deer that call the park home, relax in the People's gardens and even segway your way around the park to see if you can spot Meggeldy Higgins.

Distance from The Hendrick Hotel: 24 minutes