Struggling to sleep? There's a €200 Woolow gift box up for grabs

By Brian Dillon

March 9, 2021 at 10:21am

Sponsored

Share:
Struggling to sleep? There's a €200 Woolow gift box up for grabs

Struggling to sleep? Now more than ever, a night of proper sleep is so important for our physical and mental health.

The Woolow is a certified organic, eco-friendly pillow that's as good for you as it is for the planet. "What makes this pillow so good?", I hear you ask. Well, it's sustainable, natural, comfortable, temperature-controlling, organic and hypoallergenic.

And the Woolow pillow has a heap of benefits.

Each pillow is filled with soft natural wool, wrapped in a soft 300 thread cotton casing and generously filled with a hand-stitched label. As wool is naturally hypoallergenic, these pillows actually do wonders for allergy relief. In fact, scientific testing has proven that dust mites cannot survive in wool.

These pillows are also great for alleviating sleeping disorders and promoting optimum health. Woolow pillows are made using only natural materials with a 300 thread count and 100% cotton casing, making them fully breathable (you'll be cool in the summer and warm in the winter) and resistant to mould, mildew and dust mite.

And it goes without saying that they're super comfortable, offering quality support and even temperature control, helping you reach that stage of cosiness when you're struggling to sleep.

It's no lie that poor sleep affects your immune system and mental health, and this definitely sounds like something that can help.

Is this making you dream of a deep, cosy slumber? Well, friends. It turns out that Woolow has a stunning gift box to give away, containing two pillows and two sleep sprays worth €200. If you want to be in with a chance of winning that, all you have to do is email [email protected] with the answer to the following question:

Where is Woolow based?

You'll find the answer to that at Woolow.com.

By the way, you can get 15% off orders when you use the code 'Woolow15'.

Sponsored By
Are you struggling to get a good night’s sleep? A wool pillow can really help with that. The Woolow is an Irish wool pillow that is sustainable, natural, comfortable, temperature-controlling, organic and hypoallergenic. We have a gift box to give away which contains two pillows and two sleep sprays worth 200 euro. To enter, email [email protected] with the answer to the following question. Where is Woolow based? You will need to go on the website www.woolow.com. For 15 per cent off orders use the code Woolow15.
Visit our website
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Instagram
Share:

Latest articles

PICS: First look at proposed two-way bike lane from The Liberties to Smithfield

15 Mother's Day food boxes to show the love this weekend

Bryan Cranston's powerful new drama is available to watch on NOW TV

Proposal for protective measures that could "alter the appearance" of the iconic Poolbeg Chimneys

You may also love

Bryan Cranston's powerful new drama is available to watch on NOW TV

WIN: Guinness teams up with The Dough Bros for unreal match day pizza kits and we have some up for grabs!

'Star' is coming to Disney+ and we'll be able to binge loads of our favourite shows

Lockdown has been incredibly tough, especially for families experiencing homelessness in Ireland

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.