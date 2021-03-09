Struggling to sleep? There's a €200 Woolow gift box up for grabs

Struggling to sleep? Now more than ever, a night of proper sleep is so important for our physical and mental health.

The Woolow is a certified organic, eco-friendly pillow that's as good for you as it is for the planet. "What makes this pillow so good?", I hear you ask. Well, it's sustainable, natural, comfortable, temperature-controlling, organic and hypoallergenic.

And the Woolow pillow has a heap of benefits.

Each pillow is filled with soft natural wool, wrapped in a soft 300 thread cotton casing and generously filled with a hand-stitched label. As wool is naturally hypoallergenic, these pillows actually do wonders for allergy relief. In fact, scientific testing has proven that dust mites cannot survive in wool.

These pillows are also great for alleviating sleeping disorders and promoting optimum health. Woolow pillows are made using only natural materials with a 300 thread count and 100% cotton casing, making them fully breathable (you'll be cool in the summer and warm in the winter) and resistant to mould, mildew and dust mite.

And it goes without saying that they're super comfortable, offering quality support and even temperature control, helping you reach that stage of cosiness when you're struggling to sleep.

It's no lie that poor sleep affects your immune system and mental health, and this definitely sounds like something that can help.

Is this making you dream of a deep, cosy slumber? Well, friends. It turns out that Woolow has a stunning gift box to give away, containing two pillows and two sleep sprays worth €200. If you want to be in with a chance of winning that, all you have to do is email [email protected] with the answer to the following question:

Where is Woolow based?

You'll find the answer to that at Woolow.com.

By the way, you can get 15% off orders when you use the code 'Woolow15'.