Summer just got a whole lot cooler with these bespoke Guinness furniture pieces

By Brian Dillon

July 16, 2021 at 2:15pm

I know what you're going to ask: "Guinness and furniture?". Well, it turns out that it's a stellar combo, especially when the beloved Irish beer brand teams up with the creative force that is Ministry of Makers to bring us some pieces that prove to be a wonderful addition to any long summer evening spent out the back garden with friends.

Getting together this summer is all about laughing, making memories and sharing special moments that we have sorely missed over the past year. With that in mind, we're gearing up to celebrate #GuinnessTime.

Ministry of Makers is a group of creatives behind some of Ireland’s quirkiest furniture pieces. Having teamed up with Guinness, they are now bringing us four unique Guinness-themed designs.

There is The Happy Days Kit, a mobile glass tray carrier and trusted outdoor companion. It's super handy, popping together within seconds, and made with sustainable FSC birch plywood. It also comes with a waterproof carrier bag, so it's super easy to carry around with you.

The Summertime Kit, a stool designed for the outdoors, is going to be the perfect outdoor companion this summer. It is made with sustainable materials, pops together and comes apart in seconds and comes with a carrier bag. Ideal for the summer!

And then there is The Reunion Kit, which is going to take your sunny, long-awaited reunions with mates to the next level. Consisting of an outsider table with a removable tray as well as two stools, you'll be able to sit across from your pal, pop your Guinness into one of the holders and have that reunion that you have been waiting ages for. How lovely does that sound? It also comes with a carrier bag!

We are giving you the chance to win the above and it's super easy to enter. All you have to do is post a photo to Instagram of you enjoying your #GuinnessTime, whether it's with your pals, the fam, your bae or anyone else, we want to see it. Because after the past year, we all deserve to celebrate special moments together, big and small. If shortlisted, your photo will then appear on our bespoke photo wall right here on Lovin Dublin and you'll be in with a chance of winning a Guinness X Ministry of Makers kit!

Picture it now: the sun is shining, you have a creamy pint of Guinness in hand and the vibes are simply just on point. We're buzzing to see your snaps using the hashtag #GuinnessTime.

If you would like to get your hands on one of Guinness Ireland x Ministry of Makers kits, head here.

Visit drinkaware.ie for the facts.

