Super simple and tasty KP Peanut Butter cups: A step-by-step guide

If you're looking for a tasty homemade treat to whip up for guests, the kids or even just yourself, we have you covered.

We have teamed up with KP, Ireland's favourite peanut brand, which has just launched its very own range of delicious Peanut Butter, available in both crunchy and smooth varieties and suitable for vegans and vegetarians. This new range of KP Peanut Butter is packed full of the good stuff, including +95% peanuts and naturally occurring sugars. Plus, there is no palm oil, no added sugars and no artificial flavours. All natural, baby, and ready to spread as soon as you open the jar. Oh, and it's a natural source of protein, low in salt and comes in recyclable packaging.

Ideal for a mid-morning snack, a quick lunch and a spot of baking, we thought we would put it to the test and try it ourselves. So, we're making some delicious (and super quick) peanut butter cups. Whether you want to make a sweet treat for the kiddos or you're in need of a party gift, these will work wonders. With only three ingredients, there's no reason not to give them a go!

Here are the ingredients you will need:

Three tablespoons of powdered sugar

Half a cup of KP Peanut Butter. You can use either the smooth or crunchy version, depending on your preference!

One cup of melted chocolate (either dark or milk).

And here is the method you are going to follow:

Melt your chocolate Spread some chocolate in the bottom of some cupcake liners Mix your peanut butter and sugar and add that to the top of the chocolate Cover that with more chocolate Refrigerate until they are solid

It's that easy!

KP, has taken nearly 70 years of passion and experience for all things nuts and squeezed them into a jar to create this brand new delicious Peanut Butter that’s full of both flavour and goodness. Whether you're spreading it on your toast, scooping it onto a slice of apple or just licking it off the spoon (which is totally acceptable!), we have a feeling you're going to enjoy this. The possibilities are endless!

