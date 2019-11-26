Close

Taste of Dublin's Festive Edition starts this week

By James Fenton

November 26, 2019 at 12:37pm

The countdown is on for the Taste of Dublin: Festive Edition inspired by Tesco Finest* which comes to the RDS later this week.

Organised by the people behind the majorly successful Taste Of Dublin summer festival, the festive edition is an indoor food festival which will feature celebrity chefs, Ireland’s best restaurants, cooking and baking demonstrations, masterclasses, live entertainment and loads more.

There is so much on offer this year, it's hard to know where to start. With everything from a Taste chocolate workshop to a wine tasting, a butchery and charcuterie masterclass and a zero waste Christmas demo, there really is something for everyone.

 

The event takes place at the RDS from Thursday, November 28 until Sunday, December 1 and the best part is the people at Taste are offering a Black Friday discount to those who want to attend on Friday. All you have to do is use the code BLACKFRIDAY on checkout at www.tasteofdublin.ie and you'll get 50% off the price of your ticket. Not a bad deal at all, we're sure you'll agree.

There will be a wide selection of vendors over the course of the four days, including Hang Dai, Lil Portie, Shaka Poké, Vietnom (below) and loads more.

With time running out ahead of the Taste of Dublin: Festive Edition later this week, now's the time to get your ticket and make sure you're not disappointed.

As mentioned above, you can get yours at tasteofdublin.ie and don't forget to use the discount code. More information on the event can be found here.

It's guaranteed to be the foodie event of the season. Bon appétit!

 

 

