Tasty city centre pop-up will raise money for Peter McVerry Trust

Fancy being treated like a rugby superstar? Yogurt brand Glenisk is set to open a one-day #EatLikeThem pop-up on Dublin’s Dawson Street, raising funds for homelessness charity Peter McVerry Trust.

The 'Official Yogurt of Irish Rugby' will invite Dubs to check out their exclusive pop-up restaurant in Tang on Dawson Street on Monday, February 3. And we're buzzing for it.

Following on from the Ireland vs Scotland game taking place on Saturday, February 1, the pop-up will take inspiration from Irish rugby to create limited-edition recipes. And they're all made using the Irish Strained Protein Yogurt range, which is actually a staple component of the performance diet of the Irish Senior Men’s and Women’s teams.

Look, if it's fit for a rugby star, it's fit for me.

The pop-up will open its doors to serve the 15 mouth-watering dishes from 7.30am (ideal for popping in before you start work).

So, what's on the menu?

Well, there'll be breakfast and lunch options available as well as all-day protein snacks developed by Glenisk and the IRFU Performance Nutrition team.

Expect delectable (and nutritious) dishes such as Protein Pancakes, slow-cooked Marinated Irish Beef and Vegetarian Falafel.

And all meals will cost between €2.50 and €9, with every cent of the proceeds going to the incredible homelessness charity that is Peter McVerry Trust, Glenisk’s charity partner for the event.

Great nutritious food that raises money for charity... does it get better.

Well, yes. Because there will also be the chance to win unreal rugby prizes on the day including tickets to see Ireland v Wales on Saturday, February 8.

Even if you can't play like a rugby player, you can sure as hell eat like one!

The pop-up will be open from 7.30am until 4pm in Tang, 23C Dawson Street on Monday, February 3. Now if that isn't a sure way to brighten up your Monday, I don't know what is.