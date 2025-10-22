Tell us your favourite Irish weather phrase and you could win a €250 Regatta gift card

Brought to you by Regatta

If you’ve got an idiom that captures the unpredictable nature of the Irish weather in your back pocket, now is the time to whip it out.

Whether it’s knowing exactly what to say to make someone smile or a phrase so cutting it would stop us in our tracks, we Irish are known for having a bit of a way with words.

And, with our world famous rainy weather, we naturally have developed a bit of a knack for coming up with creative phrases to capture a shower, a storm or a cold snap.

While the unpredictable nature of the Irish weather never fails to surprise us, we’ve also proven our adaptability – and that starts with the right kit.

Regatta’s first ever Irish Adsmart campaign – It’s Time To Get a Regatta – is a gorgeous visual tribute to Ireland’s outdoors, come rain, hail or shine. From puddle-jumping to mountain walks, this campaign shows that with the right kit, nothing can stop you from enjoying life outside.

From waterproof jackets for those unforgettable rainy-day hikes to warming changing robes to pop on after an invigorating sea-swim, the right gear can empower us to embrace the Irish weather all year-long. And, to celebrate this brand new campaign, we’ve teamed up with Regatta to give two lucky Lovin Dublin readers a €250 gift card to spend at Regatta.

To be in with a chance of winning, we want to hear your favourite Irish weather phrases – the more creative the better. Got a fun nickname for a rainy spell? Or a little idiom you like to whip out when the weather’s looking grim? Or, perhaps you’ve got a phrase in your back pocket that captures the strange phenomenon of the Irish heatwave?

Whatever weather your favourite phrase describes, we want to hear it. To be in with a chance of winning one of two €250 Regatta gift cards, simply fill out the form below.

In the meantime, you can stock up on everything you need to brace the Irish outdoors at Regatta.com/ie.