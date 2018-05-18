Sponsored

Ten Things To Do In Dublin This Week That Won't Cost You a Penny

The question is will you have enough time to do all of these?

Spire

One of the best things about living in Dublin is that there's always a new and exciting way to spend all the money you don't have.

But once you do make the decision to save some spondoolies, you might actually be surprised at the amount of events and things to do in Dublin that won't cost you a penny.

With that in mind, we've teamed up with AIB to tell you about the best free events in Dublin, to show you that saving for a deposit doesn't have to mean giving up your social life.

The question is, how many of these can you fit in?

1. Visit The Botanic Gardens

An oasis of calm in the middle of the city, check out the gardens if you want to relax and de-stress from city life.

2. Red Line Book Festival

When: 8th October - 15th October

Brought to you by South Dublin Libraries and Arts, the annual Red Line Book Festival runs in October across South Dublin County.

There are plenty of events including a live recording of RTÉ's 'Sunday Miscellany' and Death by Chocolate: Storytelling Session with Alan Nolan which includes a tour of the chocolate factory.

3. Three Rock Cycle Loop

A classic route that is deceptively steep but well worth it for the views.

Three Rock Cycle Loop

4. Niamh McCann Furtive Tears Exhibition

Where: Dublin City Gallery The Hugh Lane

When: 4th October - 6th January

"Furtive Tears is a project by Niamh McCann that explores the dynamic relationship between the audience, object and mode of display. In her new installation at the Hugh Lane, McCann brings together the protagonists Edward Carson (politician) and Hans Poelzig (architect and set designer) and the vestiges of their mythologies to portray the internal language of gesture, meaning, inference and allegiance."

5. Visit National History Museum of Ireland

If you're looking for a crash course in all things Irish, look no further. If you wanna check out some cool skeletons you can check them out here too.

6. Visit the Chester Beatty Library

The library boasts a collection of rare books, manuscripts and artwork that date back as far as 2700 BC.

'Nuff said, right?

7. The Dodder Walk

This is perfect for people who shrink at the thought of a walk that will take more than an hour.

Plus, it has some of the best views in south county Dublin.

8. Sandeman’s Free Walking Tour

This three-hour tour departs every day from Dame Street at 11 am and 2 pm. The guides are well-informed and energetic.

9. Wolfgang Tillmans Exhibition @ Irish Museum of Modern Art

When: 26th October - 17th February

Celebrated German artist and photographer Wolfgang Tillmans was the first non-British artist to win the Turner Prize when he won the award in 2000 and remains one of the most renowned names in his field.

10. Visit the Iveagh Gardens

Known as Dublin's 'Secret Garden', this beautiful park has a waterfall and a yew maze.

Perfect weekend adventure.

View this post on Instagram

Iᴠᴇᴀɢʜ Gᴀʀᴅᴇɴs . . . . . Will somebody let me see the light within the dark trees shadowing what's happening Lookin' through the glass find the wrong within the past knowin' We are the youth Cut until it bleeds inside a world without the peace, face it A bit of the truth . . . . Alguém me deixará ver a luz dentro das sombras das árvores escuras E o que está acontecendo? Olhe pelo vidro, encontre o erro Dentro do passado, sabendo que Somos jovens Grite para o demônio, só com palavras de paz, enfrentando Um pouco da verdade . . . . . . Natural Song by Imagine Dragons . . . . . #ireland #dublin #photosofireland #photosofeurope #europe #photography #park #iveaghgardens #waterfall #water #best_of_ie #historic #history #cascadefalls #cascade #discovering #discoverdublin #edublin

A post shared by Bruno Juliari (@juliaribruno) on

Ten Things To Do In Dublin This Week That Won't Cost You a Penny
