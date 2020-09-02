The 2020 Vhi Women's Mini Marathon is going virtual: five reasons to take part this year

The Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon is back, allowing women from all corners of Ireland to band together and experience this wonderful event like always. Taking place all over the country between October 1 and October 10, the 2020 edition of the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon is introducing an innovative way for Irish women to participate in this much-loved occasion, regardless of where they are in the country.

So, we’ve come up with five reasons you will absolutely want to sign up to get involved and share this positive experience virtually, regardless of the challenges we face this year.

Let's get digital!

It's time to dust off the running gear and get involved! Olivia Newton John inspired us to 'get physical' back in the 80s... now we're calling on you to get digital! Like many other events this year, organisers have found a way for it to go ahead despite Covid-19 challenges.

They will be providing participants with downloadable race numbers that they can print at home and personalise with your name, the charity you're racing for or a message to say why you're taking part.

You’ll also get an event t-shirt and medal - you can be sure that there will still be that special 'race day' feel we know and love.

You can then share it to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by using the hashtag #VhiWMM and tagging @VhiWMM. Or you can even send them your pictures and videos directly, detailing your progress in the 10km!

Smash your fitness goals

Do you have a goal in mind that you want to challenge yourself to achieve? Maybe you want to run a 5km or a 10km all in one go! Well, what better time to do it than now? It's time to throw on your runners and get training!

Set your own pace

This year you can do the marathon however you want. Between October 1 and October 10, participants are challenged to complete 10km. You can walk 1km a day, do two 5km runs or do the whole lot in one go. It’s totally up to you!

Whether it's around the park, on the beach, around your housing estate or in your back garden, all you have to do is complete the 10km within the 10 days by walking, jogging or running. It's up to you!

We're all in this together

Lately, we all feel closer than ever despite staying apart. The annual Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon normally takes place in Dublin, bringing thousands of women together to raise money for amazing causes and to create a community of people who want to spend a day creating a positive and uplifting atmosphere for all. This year's event may be virtual, but the amazing sense of community and togetherness will be just as special.

Your chance to give back

By taking part, you can raise money for an important cause. Perhaps the best thing about the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon is that thousands of women come together, challenge themselves and raise money for causes important to them and countless people around the country.

Right now, we could use an event like this that unites thousands of women from all over the island of Ireland to achieve their fitness goals and raise money for important causes all around the country.

Fancy taking part? All you have to do is head here to sign up, print your race number and have fun while partaking in the 2020 Vhi Virtual Women's Mini Marathon between October 1 and October 10. And make sure to get plenty of snaps of your progress!