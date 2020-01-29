The Camden is hosting a class event for the Guinness Six Nations on Saturday and it's free

The Guinness Six Nations is upon us and we are stoked. To mark the occasion, there will be some pretty unreal Guinness Six Nations events in Dublin for you to check out, with the first one taking place for the rugby this Saturday.

Whether you worship the sport or you simply love to soak up the atmosphere that comes with game-day, it's safe to say that it'll be an unforgettable event.

Kicking off the series of fantastic events, Guinness will take over The Camden on Saturday, February 1 when Wales will face off against Italy at 12.15pm, followed by Ireland and Scotland at 4.45pm.

Since it opened last year, The Camden has been a go-to spot amongst sports fans on match days, so it's only natural that all of the fun kicks off here. It has a 4k screen, after all, and over 80 screens in the venue.

With famed chef and author Clodagh McKenna and former Rugby Union player Will Greenwood acting as hosts for the event, you absolutely do not want to miss it. Plus, you may want to keep your eyes peeled while you're there because I hear that there will be some more celebs floating about the place to create a buzz...

To honour our Scottish competitors, there will be some tasty Scottish food to perfectly complement your delicious pint of Guinness.

Expect to enjoy Scotch Egg Debris, AKA loaded fries with cheese and bacon sauce finished with chopped up pieces of scotch egg.

And that's not all of the delicious food that'll be on offer. Clodagh will be on hand to whip up some divine pizzas inspired by Italy and Wales. And fans will be selected from the crowd to give the pizza a try.

There'll be some other fun bits going on throughout the event.

Will and Clodagh will also be giving their predictions for the game before it kicks off. Then, after halftime, a Scottish fan and an Irish fan will be paired up to answer some quick-fire questions together.

So, if you've been wondering what to do for the rugby on Saturday, I think you're sorted.

You'll also be able to join in on all of the Guinness Gameday Live fun on their social channels if you're not able to make it.

Plus, keep an eye out for some more fab Guinness Six Nations events happening on match days over the next few weeks.

Please enjoy Guinness responsibly.