Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

The future of ordering drinks post-Covid and beyond is here

By Brian Dillon

July 1, 2020 at 11:39am

Sponsored

Share:

Publicans, patrons, countrymen… The future of ordering drinks post-Covid and beyond is here!

DrinkApp is set to be the most fashionable mobile accessory this summer as bars across Ireland look to put measures in place that allow publicans and patrons alike to navigate a post-Covid return. Have you signed up?

One thing that will have crossed the minds of all pubgoers is what experience awaits us down the local now that the doors are open.

Well, for pubs that partner with the latest must-have app in town, DrinkApp, the future of drinking looks shiny and new for their customers. 

DrinkApp allows customers to order drinks from the comfort of their own table, with just the swipe of an app. That’s right, no more queues, no more hustling, just premium, VIP service all the way… at no extra cost.

You're probably wondering how it works. Well, it's pretty simple...

Customers download the app onto their phone which then allows them to order drinks and food to their table. Simple, right?

The benefits to customer:

Customers have more time to enjoy their experience, the bar is less crowded and no cash is needed. Less time at the bar means more time enjoying a long-awaited meet-up with your pals!

The benefits to the venue:

DrinkApp helps bar staff and management to facilitate social distancing measures 

It encourages longer dwell time allowing people to bed in for the evening in style with their own table and table service to boot.

The simple process is explained in the below video.

How do I get my bar/venue set up on the app?

DrinkApp can get any bar/venue set up within two days. Contact DrinkApp today and get set up. 

DrinkApp is available on both Google Play and Apple Store. To find out more about DrinkApp, you can find their website here.

Sponsored By
Find us on Instagram: @drinkapp_
Visit our website
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Instagram
Share:

Latest articles

Croke Park to be transformed into college campus for upcoming academic year

Pot Bellied Pig has announced its permanent closure

Scrumdiddly's to set up shop at third Dublin location for the summer

Dublin publicans clarify whether customers can walk in without a booking

You may also love

We're hosting a virtual first time buyers brunch next month

We're hosting a drive-in movie night: here's how to get tickets

Top Irish photographer Evan Doherty gives us some amazing tips

WIN: Two night B&B stay and dinner from Select Hotels of Ireland

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.