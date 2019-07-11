The Great O’Briens Gin Sale: Here’s Five Fantastic Gins And How To Perfectly Serve Them

Yes, you heard me right. There’s a stunning GIN SALE on at the moment in O’Briens Wine, meaning that there is a fabulous array of amazing Irish and international gins on sale across their 34 stores and on their website.

So, we’ve picked five gorgeous gins for you to try, and we’re going to tell you how to perfectly serve them. ‘Tis summer, after all, the time of year when we love to sip on something refreshingly fruity to cool down during the warmer days. This sale really couldn’t have come at a better time.

1. Gordon’s Pink Gin Spritz

Pink gin has become very popular as of late. And for good reason. It’s stunning. Gordon’s Pink Gin perfectly balances the refreshing taste of Gordon’s with the sweetness of raspberries and strawberries with the tang of redcurrant. A 70cl bottle of Gordon’s Pink Gin is on sale at the moment for €19.95, down from €25.

To make a Gordon’s Pink Gin Spritz, you’ll need a large wine glass. Add 50ml Gordon’s Pink, 50ml lemonade and top with 25ml prosecco, then add strawberries.

2. Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla Gin And Tonic

Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla is a unique distilled gin made with bittersweet Seville oranges, orange blossom, natural colour and flavours as well as other fine botanicals, and a 70cl bottle is currently on sale for €35, down from €40.

To create the perfect Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla G&T, you’ll need to fill a large Copa glass with ice, then simply add 35.5ml Tanqueray Sevilla and 150ml Premium Tonic Water, then garnish with a wedge of orange.

3. Villa Ascenti Classico

Villa Ascenti Gin is a home-grown Italian gin crafted from signature ingredients from the hills of Piemonte and is ideal for sharing with your mates around a table. You can currently get a 70cl for €40, down from €50.

To put together the perfect Villa Ascenti Classico, pour 25ml of Villa Ascenti gin over plenty of ice. Add 100ml Prosecco, 25ml Soda Water, a dash of Sugar Syrup and garnish with Italian herbs and fresh grapes.

4. Watermelon Tanqueray & Tonic

Tanqueray No. Ten is distilled with real citrus fruits for a fabulously fresh and smooth taste and a 70cl is currently on sale for €40, down from €50.

Sipping on a Watermelon Tanqueray & Tonic is a fab way to enjoy the warmer days. First, you’ll need to grab a Collins glass and add, 37ml Tanqueray, 90ml Tonic, 15ml Lime Juice and 30ml Watermelon Juice. Make sure to mix the ingredients lightly.

Then, garnish with three small cubes of watermelon on a pick.

5. ‘The Dribble’ Made From Tanqueray Lovage Gin

Tanqueray Lovage Gin is the latest in gin innovation. It’s truly unique in that it’s aromatic and herbaceous. A 1L bottle is on sale for €55, down from €72.

To make ‘The Dribble’, here’s what you’ll need to do.

Add 45ml Tanqueray Lovage Gin, 30ml Fresh Pressed Lemon Juice, 15ml Yellow Chartreuse, 15ml Celery Syrup, two dashes of celery bitters and a pinch of celery salt into a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously.

Add ice and shake again until frosted. Then, strain into a glass and top it up with chilled prosecco.