The Guinness Storehouse has launched some unreal limited-edition desserts with Dublin's favourite Le Patissier

What goes great with Guinness? Amongst many other things, dessert! Safe to say, we're buzzing for this.

Robert Bullock, founder of Le Patissier, has teamed up with Guinness to create something really special in the form of a tasty range of desserts for people to enjoy upon visiting the Guinness Storehouse. This super delicious partnership sees two masters of craftmanship bring Irish-made desserts to us and our tastebuds are thrilled.

These limited-edition tempting desserts are available now at Arthur’s Bar and can be enjoyed as part of your Guinness Storehouse experience or you can book a table directly at Arthur’s bar here.

This exciting collaboration is available exclusively at Arthur's Bar, as part of the Arthur’s-Co-Lab series where the Storehouse celebrates and collaborates with local Irish suppliers. Running for a limited time only this collaboration features artistic desserts like a Sicilian lemon meringue and Irish butter tart, Pat Clarke’s Strawberry and Haze Cream cheesecake and Salted Caramel Ganache-filled banoffee choux. Oh, and there is also Le Patissier’s ‘Guinness Chocolate Cremaux’.

Lads, it's just as delicious as it sounds.

And that is not all, guys.

The Guinness Storehouse has also launched two brand new menus at Arthur’s Bar and 1837 Bar & Brasserie that you don’t want to miss. Enjoy chowing down on 1837’s Summer Feast: a beautiful sharing platter for two people with a choice of charred Angus short-rib, pork rack, or seafood skewers or getting stuck into Arthur’s Bar tasty fish fingers brioche roll or 1837’s Gahan’s Double cheeseburger… and there’s much more.

Whatever your tastes are, savoury or sweet there is something to make your tastebuds go mad at the Guinness Storehouse. Want to book an experience at the Guinness storehouse? Simply head here to do so. Arthur’s Bar and 1837 Bar & Brasserie are now available to book without a Guinness Storehouse ticket. Book here for Arthur’s Bar and here for 1837.

Please drink responsibly.