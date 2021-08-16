The HBO show everyone is talking about finally arrives in Ireland this week

By Rory Cashin

August 16, 2021 at 9:16am

Share:
The HBO show everyone is talking about finally arrives in Ireland this week

Brought to you by NOW

It is absolutely one of the best shows of the year so far.

There are three things that are absolutely guaranteed to get audiences hooked in your new show:

(1) Bad people getting their comeuppance.

(2) Pigeon-holed actors given an opportunity to spread their performing wings and show what they're truly capable of.

and (3) A murder-mystery.

When it comes to The White Lotus, you'll be happy to hear it has got all three.

Much like Succession, it is a HBO-produced, darkly comic drama about a group of spoiled rich people who are slowly realising that the world doesn't revolve around them. Set against the beautiful backdrop of a lush Hawaiian resort, we are introduced to the new guests and the hotel staff, with all of the characters put in place immediately for plenty of impending dramatic fireworks.

The cast is filled with incredible character actors - Steve Zahn, Alexandra Daddario, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jake Lacy - but all eyes are on the wonderful Jennifer Coolidge here. Yes, the actress best known as Stifler's Mom puts in a performance here that is likely to get her plenty of awards attention early next year.

And finally, that murder-mystery. Much like another brilliant HBO series recently, Mare Of Easttown, the show isn't really about the mystery, but merely something at the centre of a series of brilliantly funny (in a cringe, hide-behind-the-cushions kind of way) scenarios, but it is definitely there. We're not giving anything away, but if you claimed to have guessed the ending early, then you're telling fibs!

Plus, in even better news, HBO has already announced that the show has been picked up for a second series, featuring a whole new cast in a different swanky resort!

All six episodes of the first season of The White Lotus are available on NOW from Monday, 16 August.

Brought to you by NOW

Billboard Diffusion
Share:

Latest articles

This Dublin Bus Driver is going viral for his gas TikToks!

Horse boxes out, geo-domes in? This Kilmainham cafe may be starting a new trend

Five Dublin spots we're delighted to see open again for indoor dining

Six dishes to try in Dublin this weekend

You may also love

Transport yourself to Hawaii with this stunning take on a homemade Poke Bowl

Top chef takes us through the most delicious and unusual chocolate pairings

It's time to win this month's unreal summer giveaway: The Back Garden Festival Kit including a mobile speaker, lights and exclusive summer merch pack

Chocolatier couple explain how they came up with the world's first organic chocolate range

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.