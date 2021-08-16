The HBO show everyone is talking about finally arrives in Ireland this week

Brought to you by NOW

It is absolutely one of the best shows of the year so far.

There are three things that are absolutely guaranteed to get audiences hooked in your new show:

(1) Bad people getting their comeuppance.

(2) Pigeon-holed actors given an opportunity to spread their performing wings and show what they're truly capable of.

and (3) A murder-mystery.

When it comes to The White Lotus, you'll be happy to hear it has got all three.

Much like Succession, it is a HBO-produced, darkly comic drama about a group of spoiled rich people who are slowly realising that the world doesn't revolve around them. Set against the beautiful backdrop of a lush Hawaiian resort, we are introduced to the new guests and the hotel staff, with all of the characters put in place immediately for plenty of impending dramatic fireworks.

The cast is filled with incredible character actors - Steve Zahn, Alexandra Daddario, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jake Lacy - but all eyes are on the wonderful Jennifer Coolidge here. Yes, the actress best known as Stifler's Mom puts in a performance here that is likely to get her plenty of awards attention early next year.

And finally, that murder-mystery. Much like another brilliant HBO series recently, Mare Of Easttown, the show isn't really about the mystery, but merely something at the centre of a series of brilliantly funny (in a cringe, hide-behind-the-cushions kind of way) scenarios, but it is definitely there. We're not giving anything away, but if you claimed to have guessed the ending early, then you're telling fibs!

Plus, in even better news, HBO has already announced that the show has been picked up for a second series, featuring a whole new cast in a different swanky resort!

All six episodes of the first season of The White Lotus are available on NOW from Monday, 16 August.

