01st Oct 2024

The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro’s Sensory Supper is back – and we’ve got a pair of tickets up for grabs

Sarah McKenna

Brought to you by Peroni Nastro Azzurro. Over 18s only. Please drink responsibly.

Expect a five-course tasting menu, with each course targeting one of the five senses.

Fresh off the success of last year’s hugely popular residency, The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro is once again bringing an incredible dining experience to Dublin for one night only, and we’ve got a pair of tickets and a €150 Café en Seine voucher to give away.

On Wednesday 9th October, The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro presents Sensory Supper in Café en Seine on Dawson Street in Dublin, and guests will be invited to indulge in a multisensory experience and one-of-a-kind gastronomic delights.

The evening’s five-course tasting menu has been exclusively created by Stephen Gibon, the head chef at Café en Seine, and each course targets one of the five senses, inviting diners to live every moment fully. To maximise the sensory experiences, some courses will be tasted fully blindfolded.

In addition to the mouth-watering menu, guests will also be welcome to pair their dishes with a carefully selected member of the Peroni Nastro Azzurro Family.

Throughout the evening, expert hosts will be on hand to guide guests through the menu, while The AfterParty will provide a live soundtrack with a mixed repertoire of jazz and pop arrangements.

Details for your diary

There will be two sittings to choose from on the Wednesday 9th October, one at 5:30pm and one at 8:30pm. Tickets for The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro’s Sensory Supper can be purchased from Eventbrite, but with limited places, early booking is advised. The tickets cost €55 plus a booking fee, and the price includes a full tasting menu and drinks.

Win a pair of tickets

We’ve teamed up with The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro to send one Lovin Dublin reader plus a guest to the event. On top of tickets to the event, we’ll also throw in a Café en Seine voucher worth €150. To be in with a shot of winning, simply fill out the form at the bottom of this article.

