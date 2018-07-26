Sponsored

The Jacksons Are Doing Their First Ever Irish Gig In Dun Laoghaire Next Month

Here's your chance to see classics like 'ABC' and 'I Want You Back' performed live!

Jacksons

Fans of The Jackson 5, prepare to be extremely excited: The Jacksons are set to do their very first EVER Irish show at Beatyard on the August Bank Holiday Weekend.

You remember The Jacksons, right? Y'know, they're only one of the biggest pop and Motown mega-groups in the history of music, boasting five number one albums, 18 number one hits, 17 top 10 albums and 17 top 40 singles.

Yup, those guys.

On Friday August 3, brothers Tito Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Marlon Jackson and Jermaine Jackson are reuniting to wow the audience at Dun Laoghaire Harbour. The only original member missing from the band will be the late Michael Jackson, who was rocketed to stratospheric levels of fame by The Jackson 5.

Performing with a nine-piece band, The Jacksons will play a 90-minute show with a setlist including the likes of Can You Feel It, Blame It On The Boogie, Rock With You, I Want You Back and ABC.

Does the idea of being able to see this classic tune performed live on stage make you feel just a little bit tingly all over?

Of course, there's a lot more to this year's Beatyard than The Jacksons — a whole lot more.

The family act will be supported on the Friday evening by The Wailers, The Family Stone, Jenny Greene and more.

Then on the Saturday you can see the likes of Django Django and Little Dragon in action, while on Sunday Orbital and St Germain will be the among the main attractions on stage.

And it isn't just music either. You'll get food options galore at Eatyard, riveting discussion at Banteryard, tests of skill at Gamesyard, celebrations of creativity at Studioyard and someplace to keep the smallies entertained at Kidsyard.

There really is something for everyone at this year's Beatyard.

Beatyard Line Up

To find out more about Beatyard, click HERE.

