04th Apr 2025

The magic of Dublin is in the memories we make here

Tiernan Allen

Brought to you by Dublin City Council

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Emma Blain, invites you to share your memories

Ask anyone from Dublin and they’ll tell you — it’s not “Dublin City”, it’s town. And town is where memories are made. Big ones, small ones, joyful ones, everyday ones.

You never forget your first trip into town

Whether it’s when your brother brought you on a Saturday for a browse of the albums in Golden Discs or your first concert when the band locked eyes with you and you still have the ticket stub. Or it was when your parents took you to the playground and then explored the park with bread to feed the ducks.

Maybe you moved to Dublin recently and your memory is of your first sunrise walk along the Grand Canal, your first local market discovery, or the moment Dublin started to feel like home.

Dublin, the city where special memories are made 

Town is where you discovered a new favourite food truck, joined in a summer samba night, stepped off the bus and saw the GPO transformed by magical light displays or wandered into a city festival that made you smile. 

No matter where or when, if it happened in Dublin, it counts.

It could be that photo you snapped of your grandparents holding hands on Capel Street, back when it first became traffic-free or a photo of your nana in Smithfield in the ‘50s. You might have memories of the Liffey Swim or sunny days at the park, or video of you and your mates on a night out. We all have that one memory that lives in our bones. 

Memories Made in Dublin City campaign is an initiative of the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Emma Blain, and Dublin City Council. The campaign invites people to share their memories of happy times spent in town — whether that’s from last week or 60 years ago.

Share your memory — and be part of something special

From wedding celebrations to street performances that made your day — this is your moment to share your special memories made in Dublin city.

A selection of memories will form an exhibition happening right here in the city this May.

All you have to do is go to madeofmemories.ie and upload your memory. It can be a photo, a few words, a video or even a voice recording.

You can also tag your stories on social with #DublinCityMemories — and have your moment shared with the whole city. 

