The Naked Collective launch new tasty drinks range with a heap of health benefits

There's a brand new and exciting healthy drinks range coming our way.

An Irish carbon-neutral start-up, "The Naked Collective" have a brand new good-for-you drinks range called Mude. Made with 100% natural ingredients, the new drink range comes with more functional benefits than you can shake a stick at.

Why is it so good, you ask?

Well, Mude is designed to meet our modern-day needs. Made from all-natural ingredients (plants, vitamins and water. That's it!) There are five functional drinks powered by The Naked Collective's SuperLiquid ® and ImmunoBoost technology to help you take control of your day: Chill, Sleep, Play, Work and ImmunoBoost.

All five vegan naturally-brewed seltzers are low in sugar and calories, to support you depending on the stage of the day and your 'Mude'. Ah, see what they did there? So whether you need a mid-morning kick or you want to wind down after a hectic day, there is a Mude for you, designed to support you physically and mentally throughout the day, taking effect within just 20 minutes of consumption.

What's also great is that all their packaging is 100% recyclable or compostable. They do have an all-natural, carbon-neutral ethos, after all.

So keep an eye out for these deliciously good-for-you drinks hitting the shelves very soon. But if you want to get your hands on them and try them ASAP, then you can check out The Naked Collective's online store here.

And that's not the only exciting product launch that has come from Kildare founders Niall Phelan and Catherina Butler. You're also able to enjoy their non-alcoholic lagers which have launched under the So.Beer brand, now available on their online store and have hit shelves in Ireland!

To find out more about Mude super drinks and The Naked Collective, check out their website here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.