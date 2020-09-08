Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

The Naked Collective launch new tasty drinks range with a heap of health benefits

By Brian Dillon

September 8, 2020 at 12:13pm

Sponsored

Share:

There's a brand new and exciting healthy drinks range coming our way.

An Irish carbon-neutral start-up, "The Naked Collective" have a brand new good-for-you drinks range called Mude. Made with 100% natural ingredients, the new drink range comes with more functional benefits than you can shake a stick at.

Why is it so good, you ask?

Well, Mude is designed to meet our modern-day needs. Made from all-natural ingredients (plants, vitamins and water. That's it!) There are five functional drinks powered by The Naked Collective's SuperLiquid ® and ImmunoBoost technology to help you take control of your day: Chill, Sleep, Play, Work and ImmunoBoost.

All five vegan naturally-brewed seltzers are low in sugar and calories, to support you depending on the stage of the day and your 'Mude'. Ah, see what they did there? So whether you need a mid-morning kick or you want to wind down after a hectic day, there is a Mude for you, designed to support you physically and mentally throughout the day, taking effect within just 20 minutes of consumption.

View this post on Instagram

Plants, Vitamins, Water. That’s it! #Mude

A post shared by Mude (@mudedrinks) on

What's also great is that all their packaging is 100% recyclable or compostable. They do have an all-natural, carbon-neutral ethos, after all.

So keep an eye out for these deliciously good-for-you drinks hitting the shelves very soon. But if you want to get your hands on them and try them ASAP, then you can check out The Naked Collective's online store here.

And that's not the only exciting product launch that has come from Kildare founders Niall Phelan and Catherina Butler. You're also able to enjoy their non-alcoholic lagers which have launched under the So.Beer brand, now available on their online store and have hit shelves in Ireland!

To find out more about Mude super drinks and The Naked Collective, check out their website here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Sponsored By
What’s your Mude?

Mude empowers you to live life to the fullest and take control of your day with this range of five functional, tasty drinks; Sleep, Chill, Play, Work and ImmunoBoost. All naturally brewed seltzers with unique immune-boosting functions and flavours for your different points or “Mudes” throughout the day whether you need a mid-morning kickstart or an ashwagandha infused moment to help you destress. Designed to support you physically and mentally, taking action within 20 minutes of consumption.
Visit our website
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Instagram
Share:

Latest articles

Local artists to 'barricade' Grogans entrance in solidarity with publicans

Popular fried chicken restaurant shares 'gentle reminder' to customers

Top doctor says she "doesn't see pubs in Dublin opening any time soon"

Dublin chef says viral photo of elderly gent sitting alone highlights importance of good bar staff

You may also love

We spoke to top estate agent Owen Reilly for some expert property advice

Your next day out in Dublin: our top 10 picks for things to do

Niamh O'Sullivan celebrates the Smirnoff Seltzer Summer Sound Series and gives us her ultimate soundtrack

The top three ways to enjoy whiskey at home this September

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.