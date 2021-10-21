The O’Briens Gin Sale of dreams is back and trust us, you’ve got to try these cocktails

The thirst-quenching refreshment of a G&T is a whole lot more than a summer sensation, and the folks at O’Briens Wine are giving us plenty of (g)inspiration for the season ahead...
The largest family-owned retailer in Ireland, O’Briens Wines are purveyors of an extensive selection of both Irish and international beers, spirits and - wait for it - wines! Whether it be online or across any one of their 34 stores throughout the country, they’ve always got sensational sales on some of our very favourite booze.
At the moment, they just so happen to be offering up to 36% off all the best-known favourites from Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin to Bombay Sapphire. Also appearing in the sale is the very first gin produced by the Masters and Apprentices of Midleton Distillery; Method & Madness Irish Gin.
The result of some good old fashioned experimentation, this gin’s got a mix of 16 eclectic botanicals with key notes of black lemon and Irish gorse. The earthy pine flavour, notes of citrus and slow roasted spice finish go down all too well, but here are some ways to shake up this spirit to create incredible cocktails all year round...
A Measure of Madness
Ingredients
- 35.5ml Method & Madness Irish Gin
- 120ml Tonic Water
- Lemon Peel Twist
- Ice
Method
- Pour 35.5ml of Method & Madness Irish Gin over ice
- Top with 120ml of tonic water and stir
- Serve in whiskey tumbler and let the liquid do the talking
Midleton Winter Orchard
Ingredients
- 35.5ml Method And Madness Irish Gin
- 10ml lemon juice
- 5ml cinnamon syrup or simple syrup
- 120ml piping hot apple juice
Method
- Pour 35.5ml of Method & Madness Gin into a glass
- Add lemon juice, syrup and apple juice
- Garnish with an apple fan and grated nutmeg
Please drink responsibly.