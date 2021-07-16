The O'Briens Summer Gin Sale is back, so here's two stunning cocktail recipes

Happy summer, gang! It's officially cocktail season, so the O'Briens Summer Gin Sale came at an excellent time.

If there was ever a year to have your mates over to the back garden and whip up a cocktail, it's 2021. Luckily, the O'Briens Summer Gin Sale is back, baby. And with some amazing gins on offer, we thought we would provide you guys with a couple of cocktail recipes, using Malfy Gin.

Distilled with some fine botanicals, Malfy is a true taste of Italy. With ingredients including hand-picked juniper, Italian lemons, Sicilian pink grapefruits, Sicilian blood oranges and blended with Italian water, you can now experience that dolce vita in your very own back garden. Physically, you're in Ireland but mentally, you are transporting yourself to the glorious Italian coast.

The full Malfy Gin range includes four variants: Malfy Originale, Malfy Con Limone, Malfy Gin Rosa and Malfy Con Arancia.

However you choose to serve it, you're in for a treat. However, if you need some inspo, we have two wonderful recipes for you.

First up, it's an Almalfi Sunset Spritz

The Amalfi Coast may not be on the cards this summer but with this spritz we can imagine we are. Malfy Gin Rosa includes some of the finest botanicals including handpicked juniper, pink grapefruit, Italian lemons and some fresh Sicilian pink grapefruit. This light refreshing spritz is sure to impress any guests.

Ingredients

35ml Malfy Gin Rosa Sicilian Pink Grapefruit Gin

50ml San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

50ml Prosecco

2 halved strawberries

1 slice of orange, to serve

Fresh thyme sprigs, to serve

Method

Build ingredients in a glass over cubed ice and gently stir to combine, garnish with an orange wheel, thyme sprig and strawberry slices.

Now, for a Malfy Arancia Gin & Tonic

The deep ruby red of Malfy Arancia really adds to the classic Gin & Tonic. Malfy Arancia boasts flavours of Italian oranges and Sicilian blood oranges creating a delicious bittersweet citrus flavour. The perfect summer serve.

Ingredients

50ml Malfy Con Arancia

150ml Fever Tree Tonic

Orange Wheel

Method

Build ingredients in a glass over cubed ice and gently stir to combine. Garnish with an orange wheel.

Feeling inspired? make sure to check out the O'Briens Summer Gin Sale while it's on, taking place in their 34 stores nationwide and online. Head here to find out more!

Please drink responsibly.