The O'Briens Summer Gin Sale is back, so here's two stunning cocktail recipes

By Brian Dillon

July 16, 2021 at 11:40am

Sponsored

Share:
The O'Briens Summer Gin Sale is back, so here's two stunning cocktail recipes

Happy summer, gang! It's officially cocktail season, so the O'Briens Summer Gin Sale came at an excellent time.

If there was ever a year to have your mates over to the back garden and whip up a cocktail, it's 2021. Luckily, the O'Briens Summer Gin Sale is back, baby. And with some amazing gins on offer, we thought we would provide you guys with a couple of cocktail recipes, using Malfy Gin.

Distilled with some fine botanicals, Malfy is a true taste of Italy. With ingredients including hand-picked juniper, Italian lemons, Sicilian pink grapefruits, Sicilian blood oranges and blended with Italian water, you can now experience that dolce vita in your very own back garden. Physically, you're in Ireland but mentally, you are transporting yourself to the glorious Italian coast.

The full Malfy Gin range includes four variants: Malfy Originale, Malfy Con Limone, Malfy Gin Rosa and Malfy Con Arancia.

However you choose to serve it, you're in for a treat. However, if you need some inspo, we have two wonderful recipes for you.

First up, it's an Almalfi Sunset Spritz

The Amalfi Coast may not be on the cards this summer but with this spritz we can imagine we are. Malfy Gin Rosa includes some of the finest botanicals including handpicked juniper, pink grapefruit, Italian lemons and some fresh Sicilian pink grapefruit. This light refreshing spritz is sure to impress any guests.

Ingredients

35ml Malfy Gin Rosa Sicilian Pink Grapefruit Gin
50ml San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa
50ml Prosecco
2 halved strawberries
1 slice of orange, to serve
Fresh thyme sprigs, to serve

Method

Build ingredients in a glass over cubed ice and gently stir to combine, garnish with an orange wheel, thyme sprig and strawberry slices.

Now, for a Malfy Arancia Gin & Tonic

The deep ruby red of Malfy Arancia really adds to the classic Gin & Tonic. Malfy Arancia boasts flavours of Italian oranges and Sicilian blood oranges creating a delicious bittersweet citrus flavour. The perfect summer serve.

Ingredients
50ml Malfy Con Arancia
150ml Fever Tree Tonic
Orange Wheel

Method

Build ingredients in a glass over cubed ice and gently stir to combine. Garnish with an orange wheel.

Feeling inspired? make sure to check out the O'Briens Summer Gin Sale while it's on, taking place in their 34 stores nationwide and online. Head here to find out more!

Please drink responsibly. 

Sponsored By
Visit our website
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Instagram
Share:

Latest articles

Replica of Maser's iconic painted over Repeal mural goes on display in IMMA

Here's the scoop on Dublin's Top Five Ice-Cream spots as voted by you!

There are five new movies arriving in Irish cinemas this weekend

10 reasons you should absolutely visit Mid & East Antrim this year

You may also love

10 reasons you should absolutely visit Mid & East Antrim this year

This coffee kit will make your video mortgage appointment something to look forward to

Best of Dublin: Outdoor brews, bites, coffee and culture

Introducing you to Martini Fiero & Tonic, the pairing you'll love this summer

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.