The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Is Coming To Grand Canal Dock

Calling all thrill seekers, diver extraordinaires or just about anyone who gets a buzz from someone launching themselves off a really high diving board.

This year Dublin will host one of the seven stops of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2019, smack bang in the middle of Grand Canal Dock.

On 11th & 12th May, the world's elite male and female divers will return to Ireland in a bid to show off their skills - and perhaps terrify any onlookers waaaaay down below. The unreal event has been hosted three times on Inis Mór and given it's the first time to be held in the capital, thousands of people are expected to come along and witness the dramatic competition for themselves.

There will be a deadly mix of athletes taking part including record champs Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) and Gary Hunt (GBR). These lads and lassies will soar from heights of up to 27m at more than 85km per hour.... seriously. If ever there was a "don't try this at home event" this is it. Concentration, skill and an incredible amount of physical control, contestants will dive it out to win the glorious King Kahekili Trophy.

Sounds like something from Game of Thrones. But less red wine and tomfoolery.

This event is guaranteed to be a thrilling event, no matter who you are, you won't want to miss this. A very limited number of EARLY BIRD tickets (€16 adult / 8 child) have just gone on sale. Once these bad boys are gone, tickets will return to full price of €20 adult / €10 child.

Fancy experiencing three seconds of dramatic, aesthetic freefalls? Want to see the limits of what's physically possible pushed? For more info on tickets and update go here