Sponsored

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Is Coming To Grand Canal Dock

Me nerves.

Clidd Diving

Calling all thrill seekers, diver extraordinaires or just about anyone who gets a buzz from someone launching themselves off a really high diving board.

This year Dublin will host one of the seven stops of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2019, smack bang in the middle of Grand Canal Dock.

On 11th & 12th May, the world's elite male and female divers will return to Ireland in a bid to show off their skills - and perhaps terrify any onlookers waaaaay down below. The unreal event has been hosted three times on Inis Mór and given it's the first time to be held in the capital, thousands of people are expected to come along and witness the dramatic competition for themselves.

Dsg

There will be a deadly mix of athletes taking part including record champs Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) and Gary Hunt (GBR). These lads and lassies will soar from heights of up to 27m at more than 85km per hour.... seriously. If ever there was a "don't try this at home event" this is it. Concentration, skill and an incredible amount of physical control, contestants will dive it out to win the glorious King Kahekili Trophy.

Sounds like something from Game of Thrones. But less red wine and tomfoolery.

This event is guaranteed to be a thrilling event, no matter who you are, you won't want to miss this. A very limited number of EARLY BIRD tickets (€16 adult / 8 child) have just gone on sale. Once these bad boys are gone, tickets will return to full price of €20 adult / €10 child.

Fancy experiencing three seconds of dramatic, aesthetic freefalls? Want to see the limits of what's physically possible pushed? For more info on tickets and update go here

Zoe McGovern

Written By

Zoe McGovern

Comments

Sponsored

Read More in Sponsored
Livin Dublin: Fancy Living In Clonsilla? These Five Houses Are Perfect For First Time Buyers
Livin Dublin: Fancy Living In Clonsilla? These Five Houses Are Perfect For First Time Buyers
Our Brunch Event In Clonsilla Is A Must For Any First Time Buyers
Our Brunch Event In Clonsilla Is A Must For Any First Time Buyers
Livin Dublin: These Five Houses In Cabra Are A Must See For First Time Buyers
Livin Dublin: These Five Houses In Cabra Are A Must See For First Time Buyers
A Brand New Fitness, Food and Wellness Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
A Brand New Fitness, Food and Wellness Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
SuperValu Are Giving Away Some Tasty Treats In Heuston Station This Week
SuperValu Are Giving Away Some Tasty Treats In Heuston Station This Week
Eight Unreal Takeaway Dishes For The Perfect Valentine's Date
Eight Unreal Takeaway Dishes For The Perfect Valentine's Date
Ten Thoughts Every Irish Person Has Had On a First Date
Ten Thoughts Every Irish Person Has Had On a First Date
Thinking Of Buying Your First Home? Here's Ten Top Tips From Our AIB Livin Dublin Summit
Thinking Of Buying Your First Home? Here's Ten Top Tips From Our AIB Livin Dublin Summit
Introduce More Positivity Into Your Life And Quit Bad Habits - Here's How
Introduce More Positivity Into Your Life And Quit Bad Habits - Here's How
Six Epic Date Night Ideas This Valentine's
Six Epic Date Night Ideas This Valentine's
This Dublin Brunch Event Is a Must For Anyone Hoping To Get On The Property Ladder This Year
This Dublin Brunch Event Is a Must For Anyone Hoping To Get On The Property Ladder This Year
Holistic Health Goals And How To Achieve Them
Holistic Health Goals And How To Achieve Them
PIC: Finglas Based Dogs Trust Received 370 Requests To Hand Back These Dogs After Christmas
News

PIC: Finglas Based Dogs Trust Received 370 Requests To Hand Back These Dogs After Christmas
Dubliners Had A Strong Reaction To The New RTÉ Series Which Started Tonight
Lifestyle

Dubliners Had A Strong Reaction To The New RTÉ Series Which Started Tonight
Nine Of The Most Reliable Restaurants On The Northside
Feature

Nine Of The Most Reliable Restaurants On The Northside
A Popular Dublin Deli Is Scrapping Breakfast Rolls To Reflect Changing Food Habits
Food and Drink

A Popular Dublin Deli Is Scrapping Breakfast Rolls To Reflect Changing Food Habits

Dublin Churches Are Introducing Contactless Donations At Mass
News

Dublin Churches Are Introducing Contactless Donations At Mass
WATCH: Post Malone Was Fined €4,000 For Smoking On Stage At His Dublin Gig Last Night
News

WATCH: Post Malone Was Fined €4,000 For Smoking On Stage At His Dublin Gig Last Night
Dublin's Paddy's Day Celebrations Could Last For A Whole Month If New Plans Go Ahead
Dublin

Dublin's Paddy's Day Celebrations Could Last For A Whole Month If New Plans Go Ahead
A Dublin Restaurant Is Offering Free Jägermeister To Any Couples Who Get Engaged Tonight
Food and Drink

A Dublin Restaurant Is Offering Free Jägermeister To Any Couples Who Get Engaged Tonight

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group