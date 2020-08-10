The ultimate day out in North Dublin City: our top picks

Come here to me Dublin! We have come up with some ideas for the ultimate day out in North Dublin City.

Dublin, we have missed you. While we have all been playing our part during these past few months, we are unbelievably excited to now be able to get out and experience the best of what Dublin has to offer. In terms of fascinating history, delicious foodie experiences, fabulous adventures and loads more fun activities, North Dublin City is where it's at.

From breathtaking panoramic views from the top of Croke Park to scrumptious desserts in some of the cutest cafes in the north of the city, get ready to pack your itinerary full of unforgettable experiences.

Let's dive right in, shall we? Here are our top picks for fun, interesting and enriching things to experience during your day out in North Dublin City.

The Bakehouse

With cafes on Bachelor's Walk and in the IFSC, The Bakehouse serves up some seriously stunning sweet and savoury treats. From scrumptious pancakes for breakfast to delicious burgers for lunch and dinner, their menu makes it difficult to decide what you're going to tuck into upon your visit.

Afternoon Tea at The Vintage Teapot

In the middle of your day of exciting activities, there is no better way to unwind than with a spot of afternoon tea. Located on Cathedral Street, The Vintage Teapot serves up traditional afternoon tea with a delicious Chinese twist. Enjoy Chinese tea, sweet treats such as scones, cakes and macaroons as well as tasty dumplings.

Lunch and coffee at Happy Out

Happy Out Cafe is probably one of the most unique spots to head for lunch in the city, located at the end of the wooden bridge leading out to Bull Island. Brought to us by the uncle and nephew duo Karl McCullagh and Brian Hanratty, Happy Out is known for serving some seriously good coffee along with mouth-watering sandwiches, as well as stunning views of the city from a unique vantage point.

GPO Witness History

To fully learn about and immerse yourself in the 1916 Easter Rising, this is the way to do it. As you'll know, the GPO played a massive part in the rising, so it's the best place to learn about the event that defined Irish history. With electronic touch screens, video, audiovisual booths, sound and authentic artefacts, witness the rebellion brought to life before your eyes.

Pat Liddy Tour

Pat Liddy's walking tours take you on a journey through the most interesting and defining moments in our city's history, from the Celts to Dublin as we know it today, as you visit various landmarks. The expert guides will educate and surprise you as you are taken to places often missed by tourists.

Garden of Remembrance

Located at Parnell Square, the Garden of Remembrance is dedicated to those who gave their lives for the cause of Irish freedom. Admission is free and it's open all year round. After you've learned all about the fight for Irish freedom at the GPO and on your walking tour, take a moment to honour that in this peaceful spot.

Kite Surfing at Dollymount

If you had an adventure in mind, then you'll definitely want to take to the water for some Kite Surfing at Dollymount Beach. Organised by Pure Magic Dublin, Kite Surfing is one of the most exhilarating sports you can try in Dublin. Are you ready to fly?

Royal Canal walk to Ashtown

This one is a bit more chilled, but it's an adventure none the less. The Royal Canal Walk stretches from the Liffey all the way to Cloondara on the Shannon. Passing through areas such as Phibsboro, Drumcondra and Ashtown, it's a super pretty walk with loads of spots to stop off for a bite or a coffee along the way.

Croke Park Museum/Skyline Tour

Two fantastic experiences rolled into one.

Make sure to have your camera at the ready as you ascend 17 stories to get incredible panoramic views of Dublin City on the Skyline Tour of Croke Park. See all of the capital's landmarks from this unique viewpoint as you learn about the history of these spots from your tour guide. After that, head down to the GAA Museum and learn about how our national game has contributed to culture, society and the way of life in Ireland.

National Botanical Gardens of Ireland

This is an experience bursting with colour that is as magical for the kids as it is for the grown-ups. Head on a guided tour of the gardens, which management describes as "an oasis of calm and beauty".

There are intriguing and fascinating plant species from all over the world and is also known for the beautifully restored historic glasshouses.

We're excited to fall in love with Dublin all over again. After sacrificing these amazing experiences over the past few months, there is so much to tick off our list. Why not tackle a day out in North Dublin City to kick things off. Go on, it's time to experience Dublin to the fullest.

Limited capacity and procedures may be in place at visitor attractions, sites, and restaurants so make sure you book ahead to avoid disappointment!