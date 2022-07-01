The ultimate summer pub series is coming to Dublin, with live DJs, pub quizzes and more unreal events

A very exciting series of events is taking place at The Circular this summer, here's how you can get your hands on some tickets...

As the summer continues to fly by, we're all on the look-out for some fun events to help us make the most of the next few weeks.

And if you like the sound of a city centre night out with live DJ music, tasty pizzas and fresh pints, we've got some good news...

Hop House 13 have launched The Sunday Games, a series of exciting pub nights taking place in The Circular over the next six weeks.

The Sunday Games will run every Sunday until 31 July, featuring an amazing line-up of exciting events and activities, including live DJ sets, pub quizzes and bingo nights.

A number of DJs are all set to take the stage over the coming weeks, while the line-up of quizzes and bingo nights includes:

Ringo Music Bingo - Sunday 3 July

Computer Game Classics Quiz - Sunday 10 July

Ringo Music Bingo - Sunday 17 July

Low Brow/High Brow Book Quiz - Sunday 24 July

The Simpsons Quiz - Sunday 31 July

The series of exciting events continues in The Circular on Sunday 3 July with Ringo Music Bingo and, on the night, you can also expect some refreshingly crisp pints of Hop House 13 paired with some specially-created pizzas.

Ahead of The Sunday Games launch, Hope House 13 have collaborated with Coke Lane Pizza to create two delicious pizzas - the spicy and sweet Luciano and the veggie option, Locard. Both of these options pair perfectly with a refreshing pint of Hop House 13 and will be available at The Circular and Lucky's until 31 August.

Intrigued? You can grab tickets for any of The Sunday Games events right here. Quiz/bingo tickets are €7. Use the discount code HopHouse13 for free entry to the quiz/bingo.

