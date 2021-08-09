The very best reality TV shows you can watch at home right now

By Rory Cashin

August 9, 2021 at 4:34pm

The very best reality TV shows you can watch at home right now

Hundreds of episodes of shows you'll love to binge.

This week sees the arrival of Season 6 of Below Deck: Mediterranean on Hayu (available with your NOW subscription), which focuses on a group of people who are hired as staff on some of the biggest, most expensive super yachts on the planet.

Much like all of the greatest reality TV shows out there, it is full of laughs and tears and high-end drama, and we have no choice but to stan.

Check out the trailer for Season 6 of Below Deck: Mediterranean right here:

Once you've got that watched, there are five more incredible reality TV series you can check out at home right now.

All of the following shows can be watched on Hayu with your NOW subscription. Full details on that can be found here.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

While the Real Housewives formula has spread across America like wildfire, most fans confirm that the Beverly Hills seasons are the best. Cameras following around a group of EXTREMELY affluent women while they interact with each other, sometimes nicely, but usually not so much. Never has a dinner party been such a constant source of drama!

231 episodes across 11 seasons are available to watch right now.

Million Dollar Listing New York

If you like Selling Sunset, then you'll love Million Dollar Listings. An expansion from the same show set-up based out of Los Angeles, it features some absolutely relentless real estate agents chasing down their commissions from some of the most luxurious, expansive locations in Manhattan and the surrounding burrows.

113 episodes across nine seasons are available to watch right now.

Botched

Sometimes people want cosmetic surgery, and sometimes that cosmetic surgery goes very, very wrong. That is where the doctors on Botched come in, to attempt to help those people who need a re-do or fix-me-up following their initial visit under a doctor's knife.

114 episodes across seven seasons are available to watch right now.

What Happens At The Abbey

The one-and-done series has picked up a massive cult following since it initially aired in 2017. Set within the walls of the iconic LGBTQ+ West Hollywood club The Abbey, the show follows the interactions of the staff there, both with each other and the tens of thousands of customers they serve each week.

Seven episodes from that one and only season are available to watch right now.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

The show's very final episode aired this summer, so now is the time to rewatch, catch-up, or start afresh on one of the biggest cultural landmark TV shows in modern entertainment history. Whether you like it or not, whether you agree with it or not, that is not hyperbole!

285 episodes across 20 seasons are available to watch right now.

