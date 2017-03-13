Step Through The Archway And Experience GREATyard On Richmond Street This Weekend

Richmond Street is about to wave goodbye to Eatyard and say hello to GREATyard... well, for two days at least.

On Saturday July 28 & Sunday July 29, Dublin's favourite food market is getting a makeover of truly great proportions in order to celebrate the arrival of Franciscan Well’s brand new lager: Archway. The beer boasts a clear golden body and an early hop aroma with light pear and malt sweetness.

Thirsty yet? Thought as much.

While general access to GREATyard is free, capacity is limited, so you should book now to guarantee entry as well as two free Archway lagers! If you'd like to check out any of the live performances taking place at the intimate venue, you can pick up your ticket for just €10.

Saturday tickets are now all sold out, but limited tickets still remain for Sunday.



Now let's show you everything that GREATyard has to offer...

Step on into The Archway Bar

Enjoy great beer moments together at a dedicated Archway Bar, where you'll get the chance to experience the accessible and distinctive Archway lager, which is carefully balanced and 4% ABV.

Bop to top Irish acts

On the Saturday there will be live performances from FIELDS at 3pm and Little Green Cars at 5pm, while on the Sunday, Paddy Hanna will take to the stage at 2pm.

FIELDS

Little Green Cars

Paddy Hanna

Eat like a king

Archway has teamed up with onsite burger maestros Box Burger to create something exclusively for the occasion: the Arch-Burger. This collaboration will see an Archway-infused glaze smother their delicious cheeseburger to produce an altogether unique taste experience.



Just Wing It’s popular wings will also be getting the GREATyard treatment, as The Archway Wings will infuse the beer’s distinctive three hops and four malts to create a flavoursome marinade that aims to combine everything you love about the taste of wings and beer.

Box Burger

Just Wing It

Sound like your cup of tea?

Limited tickets still remain for Sunday July 29 at GREATyard, they cost €10 and you can pick them up HERE.

Header image: Eatyard/Instagram

