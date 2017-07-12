Sponsored The Great Guide

Great Guide - Seven Lesser Known Irish Festivals You Have To Attend This Summer

Everyone needs to know about these gems

Festival Blur

Ah, festival season.

For a few months every year people flock to the grounds of stately homes, castles and even random fields to let loose for a couple of days.

It's truly glorious.

We've become quite au fait with the big hitters in the festival circuit but what about the lesser known ones?

Lucky for you, we've teamed up with Archway - lovers of all things great - to compile a list of 12 lesser known festivals that need to be on your hit list this year.

1. GREATyard

July 28th-29th

Archway is teaming up with Eatyard to bring you a weekend of music and food for only €10 at the end of this month.

With great music from Little Green Cars, Paddy Hanna and FIELDS, as well as unreal food infusions with Boxburger and Just-Wing It and of course pints of Archway, you'd be mad to miss it!

General admission to GREATyard is free, but capacity is limited so people are advised to book tickets to guarantee entry, as well as two free Archway lagers.

Sound good? Get tix here.

A post shared by Eatyard (@eatyard) on

A post shared by Eatyard (@eatyard) on

2. Earagail Arts Festival

July 7 - July 29, Donegal

Twenty-three days of visual arts, music, theatre, circus, carnival and film, this bilingual festival has been going strong for 28 years.

3. Spraoi

August 3rd - 5th

If you like street art and performances, then get yourself down to Waterford during the August Bank Holiday weekend, locally known as 'Spraoi Weekend.'

4. West Cork Literary Festival

July 13 - July 20, Bantry

If you're a bookworm, then this festival is for you.

The lineup features a class list of writers including Zadie Smith, Ruth Patel, Joseph O'Neill and Bernard Laverty. The pair behind the West Cork podcast will be there too... so, why haven't you got your ticket already?

5. Sligo Jazz Festival

July 24 - July 28, Sligo

We've all heard about Cork Jazz Festival but have you heard about Sligo Jazz?

Featuring musicians that have played with Steely Dan, Eric Clapton, Hans Zimmer, Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox and Nina Simone, this festival is a jazz lover's dream.

Nina Simone, lads.

6. Waterford Walls Street Art Festival

August 17 - August 26, Waterford

Every year, this festival transforms Waterford into an open-air gallery. Check. It. Out.

7. Dalkey Lobster Festival

August 24 - August 26, Dalkey

This low-key festival combines local seafood and jazz, and it's a stone's throw away from Dublin city centre. Handy.

A post shared by Evelina 🚂 (@venckunaite) on

Now that's what you call a daycent bucket list.

Visit drinkaware.ie

Festival irish festivals Music gig guide
Lovin Admin

Written By

Lovin Admin

Comments

Sponsored

Read More in Sponsored
Great Guide - Seven Lesser Known Irish Festivals You Have To Attend This Summer
Great Guide - Seven Lesser Known Irish Festivals You Have To Attend This Summer
We're Sending A FREE Thai Takeaway To A Lucky Reader Every Sunday For The Next Month — Here's How To Bag One
We're Sending A FREE Thai Takeaway To A Lucky Reader Every Sunday For The Next Month — Here's How To Bag One
Great Guide - The 10 Best Places To Dance The Night Away In Dublin
Great Guide - The 10 Best Places To Dance The Night Away In Dublin
Eatyard Is Transforming Into GREATyard For One Weekend Only This Month — Here's The Suss
Eatyard Is Transforming Into GREATyard For One Weekend Only This Month — Here's The Suss
You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend
You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend
Dublin's Best Beer Gardens For When The Sun Shines
Dublin's Best Beer Gardens For When The Sun Shines
Need A Break From Beer Gardens? Here's An Alternative Way To Cool Down In Dublin During The Heatwave
Need A Break From Beer Gardens? Here's An Alternative Way To Cool Down In Dublin During The Heatwave
Planning A Trip To London? This Hotel Has The City On Its Doorstep
Planning A Trip To London? This Hotel Has The City On Its Doorstep
The House Of Peroni Is Hosting A Series Of Events For Foodies And Fashionistas This Year
The House Of Peroni Is Hosting A Series Of Events For Foodies And Fashionistas This Year
NoLIta Is Giving Away A Trip For Two To NYC Next Week — Here's Everything You Need To Know
NoLIta Is Giving Away A Trip For Two To NYC Next Week — Here's Everything You Need To Know
Lovin Getaways: Why Not Base Yourself In This Luxury Hotel While Exploring One Of The Most Beautiful Counties in Ireland?
Lovin Getaways: Why Not Base Yourself In This Luxury Hotel While Exploring One Of The Most Beautiful Counties in Ireland?
Tried And Tested: Zero One Salon Gave Me A Hair Transformation
Tried And Tested: Zero One Salon Gave Me A Hair Transformation
PIC: Dublin Shop Charging Ridiculous Amount For Salad And A Coffee
Dublin

PIC: Dublin Shop Charging Ridiculous Amount For Salad And A Coffee
All Dublin Pubs May Be Forced To Shut Their Doors After 10pm According To Licensed Vintners Association
Dublin

All Dublin Pubs May Be Forced To Shut Their Doors After 10pm According To Licensed Vintners Association
PIC: €3m Worth In Cannabis MDMA And Ketamine Found In Dublin
Dublin

PIC: €3m Worth In Cannabis MDMA And Ketamine Found In Dublin
PICS: There's Something Very Strange Happening In Dublin Right Now
Dublin

PICS: There's Something Very Strange Happening In Dublin Right Now

A Harry Potter Convention Is Coming To Dublin And We Can't Handle The Excitement
What's On

A Harry Potter Convention Is Coming To Dublin And We Can't Handle The Excitement
Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
News

Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
Krispy Kreme Has Announced Its Blanchardstown Opening Date
Food and Drink

Krispy Kreme Has Announced Its Blanchardstown Opening Date
You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend
Sponsored

You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group