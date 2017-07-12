Great Guide - Seven Lesser Known Irish Festivals You Have To Attend This Summer
Ah, festival season.
For a few months every year people flock to the grounds of stately homes, castles and even random fields to let loose for a couple of days.
It's truly glorious.
We've become quite au fait with the big hitters in the festival circuit but what about the lesser known ones?
Lucky for you, we've teamed up with Archway - lovers of all things great - to compile a list of 12 lesser known festivals that need to be on your hit list this year.
1. GREATyard
July 28th-29th
Archway is teaming up with Eatyard to bring you a weekend of music and food for only €10 at the end of this month.
With great music from Little Green Cars, Paddy Hanna and FIELDS, as well as unreal food infusions with Boxburger and Just-Wing It and of course pints of Archway, you'd be mad to miss it!
General admission to GREATyard is free, but capacity is limited so people are advised to book tickets to guarantee entry, as well as two free Archway lagers.
Sound good? Get tix here.
2. Earagail Arts Festival
July 7 - July 29, Donegal
Twenty-three days of visual arts, music, theatre, circus, carnival and film, this bilingual festival has been going strong for 28 years.
3. Spraoi
August 3rd - 5th
If you like street art and performances, then get yourself down to Waterford during the August Bank Holiday weekend, locally known as 'Spraoi Weekend.'
4. West Cork Literary Festival
July 13 - July 20, Bantry
If you're a bookworm, then this festival is for you.
The lineup features a class list of writers including Zadie Smith, Ruth Patel, Joseph O'Neill and Bernard Laverty. The pair behind the West Cork podcast will be there too... so, why haven't you got your ticket already?
5. Sligo Jazz Festival
July 24 - July 28, Sligo
We've all heard about Cork Jazz Festival but have you heard about Sligo Jazz?
Featuring musicians that have played with Steely Dan, Eric Clapton, Hans Zimmer, Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox and Nina Simone, this festival is a jazz lover's dream.
Nina Simone, lads.
6. Waterford Walls Street Art Festival
August 17 - August 26, Waterford
Every year, this festival transforms Waterford into an open-air gallery. Check. It. Out.
7. Dalkey Lobster Festival
August 24 - August 26, Dalkey
This low-key festival combines local seafood and jazz, and it's a stone's throw away from Dublin city centre. Handy.
Now that's what you call a daycent bucket list.
