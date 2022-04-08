There are two very different Van Gogh 'immersive art events' coming to Dublin, and some people are confused. We’ve got the lowdown!

There is another event being promoted around a similar time as 'Van Gogh Dublin – An Immersive Journey' in the RDS. However, this event run by an overseas company has not yet confirmed its location.

The RDS event is very much an immersive digital art exhibition that surrounds you in 360 degrees and is unlike anything that has come to Ireland before. The founders, Irish brothers Dan & John Gleeson, chose the RDS for this exhibition, as it is one of very, very few Dublin venues with the capabilities to hold an exhibition of this scale and technological impact, with 20,000 square feet of projection.

If it is this RDS event people are specifically interested in, just be really careful you're using vangoghdublin.com to buy your tickets and make sure it is the event being held in the RDS. Not the alternative event, by a completely different overseas company, that is being run in a 'secret location'. Be careful, as the websites are so similar!

Running from 16 May until 4 August, the RDS exhibition will celebrate Vincent Van Gogh in an immersive, all-digital, hands-free experience. Visitors will experience audio-visual storytelling as they explore Van Gogh's history and artwork, enjoying his masterpieces in an advanced digital format, transformed using different technological approaches.

Van Gogh art experiences have become a real 'thing' in cities across the world, from Tokyo, to Melbourne, to Paris. However, this show is so different. The stunning visuals are like nothing else, and it's sure to be the most Instagram-able event in your calendar this year.

Advertisement

These technologies have been developed with Nohlab, a creative studio focused on producing interdisciplinary experiences around art, design and technology. It builds a bridge between the digital and the physical reality while examining the relationship between technology art and design.

The exhibition has an undeniable appeal for everyone, not just art lovers. It's already the talk of the Irish influencer scene, with the likes of Louise Cooney, James Kavanagh and Glenda Gilson all posting about how excited they are to attend. Regardless of your interests, it's sure to appeal to anyone young or old, be that individuals or families with kids, making it the ultimate day out in Dublin this summer.

You can book tickets for Van Gogh Dublin – An Immersive Journey NOW at vangoghdublin.com.