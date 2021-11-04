There's a cool new event happening in the Guinness Storehouse this weekend

Looking for some Guinness-themed plans for the weekend?

Calling all Guinness fans!

This Thursday 4 November is International Stout Day and if you're looking for a Guinness-themed event to mark the occasion, we've got just the thing...

The Guinness Storehouse has teamed up with Paint by the Pints to launch four special paint and stout nights.

Kicking off on Thursday 4 November and running until Sunday 7 November, the event is part of their International Stout Festival and will take place inside the legendary Storehouse.

If you're not familiar with it, Paint by the Pints is a fun evening where you and your friends will be guided step-by-step through creating your very own artistic masterpieces.

For this special Guinness-themed event, you'll get to recreate some iconic images from the Guinness archives, while sipping away on some delicious pints of the black stuff.

Anyone who attends can also expect the full Guinness Storehouse experience including some experimental stout tasting in the Gravity Bar, before heading down to the Arrol Suite to paint the night away.

The event is open to aspiring artists of all abilities so if you haven't picked up a paintbrush since primary school, you can still join in and create your own masterpiece!

Easels, paints, canvasses and, of course, a pint of the original stout will all be provided on the night, making it the ultimate way to celebrate International Stout Day.

Tickets for Paint By Pints at the Guinness Storehouse are available HERE.

This is a strictly over 18s event.

Please drink responsibly.