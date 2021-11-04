There's a cool new event happening in the Guinness Storehouse this weekend

By Lovin' Media

November 4, 2021 at 11:00am

Sponsored

Share:
There's a cool new event happening in the Guinness Storehouse this weekend

Looking for some Guinness-themed plans for the weekend?

Calling all Guinness fans!

This Thursday 4 November is International Stout Day and if you're looking for a Guinness-themed event to mark the occasion, we've got just the thing...

The Guinness Storehouse has teamed up with Paint by the Pints to launch four special paint and stout nights.

Kicking off on Thursday 4 November and running until Sunday 7 November, the event is part of their International Stout Festival and will take place inside the legendary Storehouse.

If you're not familiar with it, Paint by the Pints is a fun evening where you and your friends will be guided step-by-step through creating your very own artistic masterpieces.

For this special Guinness-themed event, you'll get to recreate some iconic images from the Guinness archives, while sipping away on some delicious pints of the black stuff.

Anyone who attends can also expect the full Guinness Storehouse experience including some experimental stout tasting in the Gravity Bar, before heading down to the Arrol Suite to paint the night away.

The event is open to aspiring artists of all abilities so if you haven't picked up a paintbrush since primary school, you can still join in and create your own masterpiece!

Easels, paints, canvasses and, of course, a pint of the original stout will all be provided on the night, making it the ultimate way to celebrate International Stout Day.

Tickets for Paint By Pints at the Guinness Storehouse are available HERE.

This is a strictly over 18s event.

Please drink responsibly.

Sponsored By
Visit our website
Share:

Latest articles

A little tipple? Or a lovely cuppa? Here are some perfect chocolate pairings to try

This Dublin 8 spot is doing a killer Sunday Roast

Bingo Loco is back this Christmas and they're taking bookings!

Lovin Games Weekly - your free subscription games for November are here

You may also love

A little tipple? Or a lovely cuppa? Here are some perfect chocolate pairings to try

Win the ultimate Titanic staycation experience in Belfast this Autumn

COMPETITION: Get a bouquet of flowers sent to someone you love every month for a year

This brand new device is a must-have for any Guinness fan

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.