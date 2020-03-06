There's a deadly foodie experience in Cafe En Seine for France V Ireland

Whether you're rugby mad or you just love the incredible atmosphere that comes with the Guinness Six Nations, then you're definitely going to be interested in this event on Friday, March 13, because it looks absolutely class!

With the Guinness Six Nations now in full swing, there have been a number of cultural events and viewing parties happening around the city for match-days.

And on Saturday, March 14, Ireland's men's rugby team will take on their French counterparts, with the women's team playing the day after. For the weekend that's in it, Cafe En Seine will play host to a pretty unreal Irish and French inspired foodie experience on Friday, March 13.

Coined 'Guinnesstronomie', this event will bring Euro-Toques Young Chef of the Year, Grainne Mullins and Café en Seine Executive Head Chef, Stephen Gibson together for a “battle of the nations”. Both will go head-to-head in a heated cook-off. Grainne will be serving up an Irish-inspired tasting menu while Stephen will treat guests to a French-inspired tasting menu. Guests will enjoy all six courses and have the chance to vote for their favourite dishes on the night.

The dish that gets the majority public vote will be available to enjoy at Café En Seine over the weekend.

Hosted by Triona McCarthy and Tomás O’Leary, Guinnesstronomie sittings will happen on Friday, March 13 from 5pm to 7pm and 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Guests will enjoy a six-course tasting menu developed and created by Gráinne and Stephen. It'll cost €48 for a three-course menu PLUS a pint of Guinness or a Guinness Espresso Martini, created especially for the event. Sign. Me. UP.

And if you have a French mate, then you're going to want to bring them along. Because Guests who attend alongside a French friend on Friday, March 13 will receive an additional pint of Guinness or Guinness cocktail. Excuse me while I go and find a French dictionary.

Fancy experiencing this deliciously enjoyable event for yourself? Send an email to [email protected] or call (01) 677 4567.

Please enjoy Guinness responsibly.