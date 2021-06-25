There's a delicious foodie line up at D-8TE in Roe & Co Distillery's Cocktail Village

Delicious food paired with Roe & Co cocktails, this is D-8TE. Located at the iconic former Guinness Power Station in the heart of The Liberties, local businesses will come together for the ultimate foodie celebration in a beautiful cocktail village.

Anyone fancy a trip to the Cocktail Village? Yes, Cocktail Village! For a run of 12 weekends (Thursday to Sunday) from June until August, lovers of good food and great cocktails are invited to eat at Dublin 8, or D-8TE.

D-8TE is a unique gastronomical experience that celebrates flavours from around the world, all in this cultural heart of Dublin.

Beloved restaurants like Bahay, and Nightmarket will serve up a glorious set of menus and you can book your spot right now! Expect exciting flavours, colours and unexpected combinations that work so well. It really is a must-visit for you and your pals this summer. With more restaurants to pop up at D-8TE over the summer, make sure to follow Roe & Co on Instagram for updates.

Having already seen massive demand with Dublin foodie faves such as Pickle, there is plenty more on the menu for you to tuck into this summer. And there are still a limited amount of tickets left for Pickle's time in the cocktail garden, so you still have the chance to soak up the vibrant colours and flavours of India brought to you by multi-award-winning chef Sunil Ghai who is serving up dishes like Pickle’s Goat on Toast!

On the weekend of July 8 to 11 and July 15 to 18, you can experience an array of bold, zingy Filipino flavours including unreal BBQ chicken from Bahay. Chef Richie Castillo has spent time cooking at Bastible and Clanbrassil House, so he knows Dublin 8 well. Expect to be blown away by his hero dish, Inihaw na Manok.

Next up on the roster is beloved Ranelagh restaurant Nightmarket on the weekends of July 22 to 25 and July 29 to August 1. With an exciting regional Thai menu, Jutarat Suwankeeree will be heading up the menu. She'll serve up rustic food of Chiang Mai and spicy seafood dishes of Hua Hin while using fresh Irish ingredients. The vibrant colours and spicy flavours go excellently with Roe & Co whiskey cocktails and the hero dish, Miang Kham, is not to be passed up!

On the weekends of August 5 to 8 and August 12 to 15, Matsu Ramen will be bringing a real taste of Japan to D-8TE. Ken Komatsu is one of few Japanese chefs in Ireland with extensive experience in Washoku, the traditional way of cooking healthy and savoury Japanese food. Being the Head Sushi Chef at Dublin’s high-end Japanese restaurant Taste at the Bonsai, you can expect Ken to serve up the very best Sushi Moriawase and most flavoursome Ramen to D-8TE, inspired by his grandad’s ramen restaurant in Yamagata, Japan.

Nico Reynold’s Lil Portie will close out the summer with his Caribbean menu with a Latin twist on the weekends of August 19 to 22 and August 26 to 29. Having learnt about the depth of flavour and the variety of spice in Caribbean cooking and soul food from his grandmother, the energy Nico brings to his cooking is unmatched. His Cuban mojo pork patacones with crispy black pudding, using his granny’s secret sauce, is divine!

After the past year, supporting local has never been more important. That's why Roe & Co is taking pride in celebrating their Dublin City neighbours by bringing them together in this stunning cocktail village. With a changing roster of foodie favourites for you to tuck into, set menus are priced at €40 per person, with the opportunity to explore curated Roe & Co Whiskey cocktail pairings at €30 per person.

This is set to be one of the most exciting dining experiences in Dublin this summer, so you won't want to miss out! Spots for the first couple of weekends flew, so I'd get on it fast, lads. You can book your slot right here.

Make sure to specify any dietary requirements when booking. Please note that you can cancel or amend your booking free of charge up to 48 hours ahead of your booking, but will be charged €25 per person after that.