There's a free tasting event happening in Dublin this week, here's what you need to know

After a long day in the office or at college, spending your free time in the kitchen prepping a healthy meal from scratch might not be the most appealing idea.

Whether it's evening plans you're rushing out for or simply that your pillow is calling, nobody wants to spend too long slaving away in the kitchen after a long, busy day.

In those situations, we're all for a meal that's tasty, filling and quick to prepare, and if you're looking for a new mid-week dinner that ticks all those boxes, we've got just the thing...

Ben's Original are on a mission to get the word out about how delicious and incredibly convenient their range of microwavable rice really is.

The range includes loads of different flavours and styles of rice, all of which can be cooked quickly and conveniently in the microwave in just two minutes.

From their classic Original rice to other more flavoursome options, you're spoiled for choice and it's sure to make prepping so many of your meals hassle-free.

But don't just take our word for it! Ben's Original are running some FREE pop-up sampling events all around the country in the coming weeks and it's the perfect opportunity to try out their delicious range for yourself.

The first two events will take place in Dublin in these locations:

Liffey Valley Shopping Centre - 25-27 November

Swords Pavillion - 2-4 December

So, if you're in or around Dublin over the next two weeks, be sure to pop down and sample some delicious Ben's Original for yourself.

Having recently changed their name from Uncle Ben’s to Ben’s Original, this signals the start of a new purpose for the brand as they aim to create a more inclusive future while producing seriously tasty rice. We’re all original recipes, bringing something different to the table every time.

You can find more information about Ben's Original HERE.