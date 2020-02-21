There's a GORGEOUS Italian movie screening in The Stella in March

If you've ever been to a movie screening in The Stella, you'll know that it's a purely stunning experience. Well, this one featuring popcorn, Italian bites and two complimentary drinks is set to be super special.

Brought to us by Peroni Libera 0.0% alcohol-free beer, Cinema di Peroni will take place on Wednesday, March 4 from 5.30pm, with the movie starting at 7pm. And the movie is (drumroll please)...

The Academy Award-nominated psychological thriller, The Talented Mr Ripley.

Featuring a star-studded lineup including Matt Damon, Jude Law, Gwenyth Paltrow, Phillip Seymour Hoffman and Cate Blanchett, this movie adapted from the 1995 book is set to bring a refreshing slice of Italy to The Stella Cinema.

Set against blue waters and the idyllic landscape of sunny Italy in the late 1950s, the movie follows the characters from one stunning scene to the next. Sit back, nibble on some delicious Italian bites, sip away on a complimentary Peroni Libera and transport yourself to sunny Italy. That sounds like quite the midweek night out.

Peroni Libera is the latest addition to Peroni's portfolio, and Cinema di Peroni will celebrate that. Meaning 'free' in Italian, Peroni Libera is an ideal beverage for a midweek night out, giving you the freedom to opt for a 0.0% alcohol option when you want to enjoy the passion, flair, hop and true Italian style of Peroni.

Cinema di Peroni will also make its way over to Galway and take up residence in Palas on Wednesday, March 25, where guests will also get to see The Talented Mr Ripley on the big screen.

To grab your tickets for Cinema di Peroni before they sell out (we have a feeling they'll go super-quick) on Wednesday, March 4 in The Stella Cinema in Rathmines, then head over to Eventbrite now.

Tickets cost €20, which includes the movie screening in The Stella along with two complimentary drinks, some Italian bites and popcorn. Now THAT sounds like a gorgeous Italian experience to be had in Dublin.

This is a strictly over 18s event.

Please drink responsibly.