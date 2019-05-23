There’s Brilliant Savings On Premium Interiors At The Arnotts Warehouse Sale This Weekend

Looking to spruce up the gaff? Or have you just moved into a new place and need to kit it out?

This Arnotts Warehouse Sale has loads of fab sales on furniture, kitchen appliances, linen, electrical appliances and more. It’s unmissable for homeowners and tech fanatics alike. Heads up, there will be some particularly good bargains on furniture.

Taking place in the National Show Centre in Swords, the Arnotts Warehouse Sale is on from Thursday, May 23 until Sunday, May 26. And there are savings of up to 70%, so you should really check it out.

And one thing is for sure, you could spend a whole day there. It’s a massive venue and over the next few days, it will be full of different bits that make a house a home. Whether you’re just browsing or looking for something in particular, you are sure to find massive savings across everything you need to get your house in top shape for summer.