There’s Brilliant Savings On Premium Interiors At The Arnotts Warehouse Sale This Weekend
Looking to spruce up the gaff? Or have you just moved into a new place and need to kit it out?
This Arnotts Warehouse Sale has loads of fab sales on furniture, kitchen appliances, linen, electrical appliances and more. It’s unmissable for homeowners and tech fanatics alike. Heads up, there will be some particularly good bargains on furniture.
Taking place in the National Show Centre in Swords, the Arnotts Warehouse Sale is on from Thursday, May 23 until Sunday, May 26. And there are savings of up to 70%, so you should really check it out.
And one thing is for sure, you could spend a whole day there. It’s a massive venue and over the next few days, it will be full of different bits that make a house a home. Whether you’re just browsing or looking for something in particular, you are sure to find massive savings across everything you need to get your house in top shape for summer.
There will also be some expert staff there to tell you all about the great products that are on sale.
And we’ve managed to spot some seriously good bargains. So, we’ve compiled a list of some of the top ones:
Stellar 5000 3-Piece Saucepan Set gone from
€222.95 to €99.
Stellar Tattershall 44-Piece Cutlery Set gone from
€184 to €90.
LG 65” Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV went from
€3299.95 to €1649.95.
Dyson V8 Absolute went from €399.95 to
349.95.
BOSE Sound Link Mini II went from €229.95 to
€139.95.
There are some unmissable bargains to take advantage of there. There’s also loads of other things that are on sale for less than half price like rugs, floors, beds and mattresses.
The Arnotts Warehouse Sale is open from 10am to 7pm on Thursday and Friday and 9am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.
For anyone who can’t make it out to Swords, Arnotts will also feature their famous Warehouse Sale on their website with limited offers available at arnotts.ie.