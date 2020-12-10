There's a magical Winter Village at the Guinness Storehouse

This is the kind of enchantment we're looking for this year. There's a stunning Winter Village at The Guinness Storehouse this festive season and we'll definitely be checking it out.

With an exciting lineup of arts, crafts and loads of other bits helping us support local this Christmas, the Winter Village at The Guinness Storehouse has transformed the iconic Dublin landmark into a magical winter experience.

What can you expect?

Well, there are wonderfully festive photo opportunities at the Guinness Gate, made famous by the beloved Christmas ad we wait to see on TV every year.

You can also expect contemporary Christmas stalls that will enable you to pick up fabulous gifts for loved ones while also supporting local. Think prints, quirky cards, crafts, fashion, homeware, jewellery and of course, Christmas decorations. Some of the suppliers that you'll find at The Winter Village are Grand Grand, Fresh Cuts Clothing, Jam Art Factory, NIM and Potty Mouth. So there will be plenty of opportunities to pick up some lovely stocking fillers.

Lilliput Stores and the SamboAmbo are also there for those of you who feel peckish and fancy some sweet treats (like delicious crepes) or mouth-watering cheese toasties.

If you're a fan of all things Guinness, you'll get the opportunity to get your hands on some amazing Guinness merchandise and kits. These kits and hampers include some wonderful Guinness treats and brews, ideal for the fan of the black stuff you want to give something special to this year.

The Guinness Storehouse Beer Specialists will give you the lowdown on exciting, experimental beers from the Guinness Open Gate Brewery and they'll advise you on how to create the ultimate at-home bar experience.

Each visitor will be given a postcard they can send to a loved one anywhere in the world. These Christmas postcards will offer each recipient a complimentary visit to The Guinness Storehouse. Wouldn't that be a lovely treat for a friend or family member living abroad?

Tickets to the Guinness Storehouse start from just €15, including the seven floors of storytelling and a complimentary drink in Gravity Bar, overlooking the Dublin city skyline.

Tickets to Winter Village stalls at the Guinness Storehouse are free of charge, subject to availability, allowing shoppers to browse for the perfect gift. You can pick up yours here.

The Winter Village is open from December 4, Wednesdays to Sundays from 2pm - 8pm during the month of December. Book your spot here.

Please drink responsibly.