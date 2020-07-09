There’s a new Chinese delivery in Dublin and our mouths are watering

RICE can be ordered for collection from Portobello via ricechinese.ie, or you can order for delivery through Just Eat, Deliveroo and UBER Eats.

Hospitality group Press Up are launching RICE, a new Chinese takeaway and delivery service serving up some seriously tasty dishes.

Don't expect your traditional Chinese delivery with RICE. Rather than chicken balls, 3-in1's, and other typical bits from a Chinese takeaway, the wide-ranging menu treats us to delicate Cantonese cooking, Sichuan goodness and everything in between, all delivered right to your door.

Some of their starters, ideal for treating yourself or sharing with others, include Crispy Shredded Peking Duck served with finely sliced cucumber, scallions, hoisin sauce and rice pancakes, Pork Belly slow-cooked overnight in soy, chilli and ginger glaze with spicy panko crumb, Salt and Chilli prawns and Sesame Toast with fresh prawn, made with homemade brioche.

Meanwhile, some of the glorious main dishes on offer are Fillet Beef in Black Pepper Sauce, Coconut Chicken Curry and Honey Chicken. And vegetarians are not forgotten about with stunning dishes such as Banging Salt and Chilli Tofu, Wok Fried Aubergine with Fermented Soy Glaze, and Spicy Fried Long Beans.

The menu was designed to deliver Dubliners restaurant quality Chinese food that both travels well and is also great value. It's Chinese takeaway like you never knew it before. After months of recipe testing, tweaking and tastings, RICE is finally here.

And of course, the sustainability is at the forefront when it comes to the packaging. Every item is either 100% compostable or recyclable, and completely plastic-free.

Check out all of the deliciousness on offer from RICE here.