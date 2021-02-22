Close

There's a seriously chic coffee shop in Blanch ideal for a stylish coffee break

By Brian Dillon

February 22, 2021 at 12:28pm

Sponsored

There's a stylish coffee shop in Blanch we're buzzing to visit.

We really miss a good haul in Blanch. Although we can't do it at the moment, it shall soon return. We'll be able to browse, pick up bits and stop off for a nice coffee break.

Well, lads. There's now a super chic coffee shop in Blanchardstown Centre that makes for a wonderfully stylish break during your day out shopping. The Art Of Coffee's newest branch in Blanch (located in the Red Mall) features seriously slick interiors, with spacious modern seating, gorgeous hanging lights and a stunning coffee bar. While we're waiting for things to open back up, we can pop in for a takeaway coffee and a bite!

But it's not just the interiors that are stylish. The coffee itself makes for a cosmopolitan cafe experience. In fact, The Art of Coffee officially won the title of Irish Latte Art Champion in 2012. So you know you'll be properly looked after by their expert baristas.

Meanwhile, the grub is also top-quality. In their 14 locations across Dublin, The Art of Coffee offers up some proper gourmet breakfast and lunch options such as sandwiches and soups that are made fresh every day. Their small in-house bakery offers up a delightful menu including homemade scones, pastries, desserts, quiches and sausage rolls, ideal for filling your belly and keeping you going whether you're working, shopping or just popping in for takeaway.

While we wait for the world to open back up for us to enjoy such a tasty sit-in coffee and foodie experience, The Art of Coffee is open for takeaway. They're also selling their house blend coffee beans and decaf beans on their website, allowing us to recreate the coffee magic at home. Plus, their online store offers branded keep cups, Aeropress Coffee maker, coffee syrups and instant chocolate drinking powder. Head here to find out more.

Having served the fine people of Dublin top-quality barista coffee since 2009, it's only natural that they'd grow to do so in 14 locations across the city, with this coffee shop in Blanch being the latest to join The Art of Coffee family.

Sponsored By
