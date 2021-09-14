There's a stout and oyster festival coming to Dublin this weekend, here's everything you need to know

By Lovin Media

September 14, 2021 at 3:59pm

Share:
There's a stout and oyster festival coming to Dublin this weekend, here's everything you need to know

Calling all stout lovers! If you're looking for some weekend plans that involve delicious food, incredible live music and some creamy pints, we've got just the thing...

Urban Brewing will host the first ever O’Hara’s Oyster & Stout Festival this weekend, and it promises to be the ultimate experience for any stout-lovers and foodies out there.

Taking place in the Urban Brewing’s Suntrap Bar in the CHQ Building at Custom House Quay, the festival will run from Thursday 16 to Saturday 18 of September, from 4pm to 9pm every day.  The event will serve the freshest Doon Castle Oysters, with three different delicious dressings for you too choose from -  natural with lemon, calasmansi vinegar with shallots and Kimchi with fermented chilli.

Each dressing can be paired perfectly with one of O'Hara's creamy stouts, making it the ultimate way to enjoy a pint this weekend, and you can also expect some live music everyday from Daniel & Dante.

The event is the first of its kind run by O'Hara's, with plans for it to be the first of many exciting food festivals held by the brewery over the coming years.

And in some brilliant bonus news, you don't need to pre-book any tickets for the event. Simply pop-in over the weekend whenever suits you, and you'll get to enjoy some delicious oysters and pints with your pals.

You can find more information on O'Hara's Oyster & Stout Festival right here.

Share:

Latest articles

Arran Street East have a pottery workshop on this weekend

All Rosses and Ritas, check out this free pizza deal in Dublin!

We love this homage to Kellie Harrington by an iconic Dublin artist

Croissant ice-cream sandwiches? Sign us up!

You may also love

Knit a very tiny hat this month and you could raise essential funds for a good cause. Here's how...

Looking for affordable healthcare with instant access to medical professionals? Check out VIGO Health

Buying, building or renovating your home, this hybrid green home national event has all the tips and advice you need

Looking to buy outside of Dublin? Five reasons Kildare is an amazing place to live

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.